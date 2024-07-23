BODY CAM: Video footage has been released of an officer clearly stating a sniper had eyes on Thomas Crooks Took pictures and “called it out” sometime before he took a shot at President Trump

From Chris Martenson

Cheatle Evades While More Troubling Questions Emerge About What Happened In “The Other Building“

US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned, one day after a contentious session with House lawmakers over security failures that facilitated the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on July 13, both NBC and ABC News report.

Update (1400ET): After six days of darkness, the leader of the free world has made a physical appearance, exiting a vehicle, mumbling incoherently at reporters, and carefully ascending the stairs of the smaller AF1...

PROOF OF LIFE? Biden shuffles out of his motorcade, mumbles incoherently at reporters, and ascends the stairs of the smaller AF1.



It's Biden's first public appearance since the coup to force him off the ballot. pic.twitter.com/lPUGnF0C5e — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2024

PROOF OF LIFE? Biden shuffles out of his motorcade, mumbles incoherently at reporters, and ascends the stairs of the smaller AF1. It's Biden's first public appearance since the coup to force him off the ballot.

There are sources in the White House reporting that the meeting scheduled for tomorrow between Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu, has been CANCELLED.

There is gigantic speculation taking place that something has happened to Biden; he has not been seen or heard from since his alleged "withdrawal" from the Presidential Campaign.

Many are claiming the signature on the campaign withdrawal letter was digitally signed by computer, not Biden himself.

Other rumors are saying Biden was evacuated by Medi-vac helicopter from Las Vegas over the weekend, after he failed to appear for a speech, with the White House claiming Biden tested positive for COVID.

Other rumors emanating from Las Vegas claim that Biden was "near death" when taken to a Las Vegas hospital.

There are, too, wild rumors that Biden is either near death now or has died!

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is on the plane en route to the U.S.

The president swore for weeks that he wouldn’t drop out of the race. Then he got sick, disappeared from the public eye, dropped out of the race through a tweet, and hasn’t been seen since. The corporate media is trying to gaslight us into thinking this is all fine and normal.

Benjamin Netanyahu now purportedly requesting a meeting with Donald Trump after being snubbed by BOTH Joe and Kamala…

Trump announces that he will meet with Netanyahu tomorrow.

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

While speculation of Joe Biden’s condition and whereabouts continues to mount, things were not made any clearer as Biden phoned in to a press gathering at the now Harris HQ, leading to several minutes of absolute cringe exchange between the pair.

IT expert Matthew Sabia reveals that there is a 98% CHANCE that The White House used a popular AI VOICE CLONE tool for Bidən’s call to Kamala Harris..

Sen. Josh Hawley on Whistleblowers Coming Out After Security Failures Led to Assassination Attempt

John Cullen Investigates: Assassination Edition: Eyewitness Special, w/ host, Jason Goodman

Bret Weinstein comments

Nobody on the outside knows what's going on. Here is my hypothesis for President Biden's absence, the odd facts surrounding his exit from the Presidential race, the phone call to the Harris Campaign, etc.

