Settler Ideology and Growth: The documentary highlights how settler communities, once a fringe movement, have gained significant political traction, with supporters in high-level Israeli government positions, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Settlements, illegal under international law (per Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention), have expanded rapidly, with settlers citing biblical claims to the land, referring to the West Bank as “Judea and Samaria.”
Encounters with Settlers: Theroux meets prominent figures like Daniella Weiss, dubbed the “godmother” of the settler movement, who boasts connections to Israeli leadership and plans to settle Gaza, already securing 800 families for the move. Other settlers, like Texan-born Ari Abramowitz, reject the term “Palestine” and carry firearms for “protection,” reflecting a militarized lifestyle.
Palestinian Perspectives: Theroux spends time with Palestinians, such as activist Issa Amro in Hebron, who face restricted movement, checkpoints, and settler violence. He documents harassment, including settlers pointing guns at Palestinian homes and instances of land theft, illustrating an apartheid-like system.
Theroux’s Approach: Known for his faux-naïf style, Theroux shifts to a more confrontational tone, especially with Weiss, whom he calls a “sociopath” after she denies settler violence and physically shoves him. This marks a departure from his usual restraint, reflecting the gravity of the situation.
Violence and Tension: The documentary captures Theroux and his crew facing intimidation, including settlers aiming laser-sighted guns at them and Israeli soldiers confiscating his passport. He narrowly avoids arrest by the IDF and witnesses settler attacks, like torching Palestinian shops.
Gaza Ambitions: Settlers express plans to colonize Gaza, with Weiss and others celebrating at a “jamboree” event advocating for Palestinian expulsion, backed by extremist rhetoric from figures like rabbis calling Palestinians “savages.”