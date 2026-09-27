Seemorerocks

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James's avatar
James
Sep 28

Hmmmm... it can;t be Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State because they are our allies.

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Michael Pampel's avatar
Michael Pampel
Sep 27

This is so like a false flag event involving patsies.

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