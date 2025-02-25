It is a slightly slow day so I thought I would turn my attention to the "tip of the spear" hand gesture that we see so often these days.

I have to say in advance that I’m not really into arguments based around symbolism, numerology or the like, so I’m naturally sceptical and have to have it credibly explained.

Most people think that there is no doubt that this is a demonic or Illuminati symbol symbol and members of the Elite are communicating with each other.

The Trump people seem to interpret in the opposite way by saying this is a gesture of power and defiance against the Dark.

Ask any AI program and it will say something like:

The "tip of the spear" hand gesture has sparked a lot of debate, especially when it comes to its supposed symbolic meaning. Some people interpret a downward-pointing triangle as a sign associated with the Illuminati, often linking it to the pyramid imagery found in popular conspiracy theories—like the one on the U.S. dollar bill with the "all-seeing eye." In this view, the triangle pointing down could represent power descending from a hidden elite, or so the theory goes. On the flip side, others argue that an upward-pointing triangle, sometimes called the "tip of the spear," stands in opposition to that—symbolizing resistance or a reversal of that supposed control. People who back this idea might see it as a gesture of defiance, suggesting a shift in power dynamics or even a spiritual stance against secretive forces.

They usually end up saying its “tricky” and “open to interpretation” while trying to suggest there is nothing in it. For example:

Angela Merkel’s famous "Merkel-Raute" (a diamond shape made with her hands) has been called an Illuminati signal by some, while she herself said it’s just a comfortable way to hold her arms.

Really? There must be many more comfortable way to hold the arms than with a gesture associated (they say) with ancient symbology.

Three in a row?

So, “there’s no hard proof either way; it’s mostly interpretation fueled by online chatter”.

AI suggests that this all has a historical context such as :

Alchemical symbols for fire (up) or water (down), or even religious significance like the Christian Trinity. But pinning a specific intent to a gesture like this without clear evidence is a stretch. It’s more likely that people project their own beliefs onto what they see.

They point to the fashion and music industry where “some artists and public figures have worn inverted cross jewellery as a fashion statement or to convey a rebellious image.”

But we know that the entertainment industry is full of the Occult and satanism, so that is not really an argument.

Here is an example from during Trump’s inauguration where Eric Trump’s wife has to tell her husband not to use that gesture

But this is what the Trump people have to say:

The AI search engines make a comparison with the upside down cross

They try and dismiss the Christian/conspiracist interepretation by pointing to one example during the Los Angeles fires where the wearing of a St. Brigid’s Cross, a traditional Irish Christian symbol associated with potection.

That says nothing about all the people who DO wear an upside down cross.

Their conclusion:

The downward-pointing triangle hand gesture and the inverted cross have been associated with different cultural, religious, and personal significances, and there is no conclusive evidence to suggest they serve as covert communications among elites.

There is no doubt that in history the gesture (which is really a mudra, from the Hindy tradition) has differing meanings.

But a lot comes down to what it means to people today. It is akin to the swastika, an integral part of Hinduism but which was purlogned by the nazis. Few would confuse an ancient Hindu symbol with the nazi symbol.

Similar here. Few, apart from the most rabid Christian fundamentalists would associate Hindu or Buddhist mudras with satanism.

So, it’s really comes down to how these symbols are used today.

The “spear hand gesture” appears (apart from its use by sub-cultures that are demonstrably satanic) pretty common right across the entire ruling elite (as suggested by this photo.

In view of all the above I would have to reject the assertion that it is all quite benign and “subject to interpretation” and overall agree with the conspiracy theorists.L