It is a slightly slow day so I thought I would turn my attention to the "tip of the spear" hand gesture that we see so often these days.
I have to say in advance that I’m not really into arguments based around symbolism, numerology or the like, so I’m naturally sceptical and have to have it credibly explained.
Most people think that there is no doubt that this is a demonic or Illuminati symbol symbol and members of the Elite are communicating with each other.
The Trump people seem to interpret in the opposite way by saying this is a gesture of power and defiance against the Dark.
Ask any AI program and it will say something like:
The "tip of the spear" hand gesture has sparked a lot of debate, especially when it comes to its supposed symbolic meaning. Some people interpret a downward-pointing triangle as a sign associated with the Illuminati, often linking it to the pyramid imagery found in popular conspiracy theories—like the one on the U.S. dollar bill with the "all-seeing eye." In this view, the triangle pointing down could represent power descending from a hidden elite, or so the theory goes.
On the flip side, others argue that an upward-pointing triangle, sometimes called the "tip of the spear," stands in opposition to that—symbolizing resistance or a reversal of that supposed control. People who back this idea might see it as a gesture of defiance, suggesting a shift in power dynamics or even a spiritual stance against secretive forces.
They usually end up saying its “tricky” and “open to interpretation” while trying to suggest there is nothing in it. For example:
Angela Merkel’s famous "Merkel-Raute" (a diamond shape made with her hands) has been called an Illuminati signal by some, while she herself said it’s just a comfortable way to hold her arms.
Really? There must be many more comfortable way to hold the arms than with a gesture associated (they say) with ancient symbology.
Three in a row?
So, “there’s no hard proof either way; it’s mostly interpretation fueled by online chatter”.
AI suggests that this all has a historical context such as :
Alchemical symbols for fire (up) or water (down), or even religious significance like the Christian Trinity. But pinning a specific intent to a gesture like this without clear evidence is a stretch. It’s more likely that people project their own beliefs onto what they see.
They point to the fashion and music industry where “some artists and public figures have worn inverted cross jewellery as a fashion statement or to convey a rebellious image.”
But we know that the entertainment industry is full of the Occult and satanism, so that is not really an argument.
Here is an example from during Trump’s inauguration where Eric Trump’s wife has to tell her husband not to use that gesture
But this is what the Trump people have to say:
The AI search engines make a comparison with the upside down cross
They try and dismiss the Christian/conspiracist interepretation by pointing to one example during the Los Angeles fires where the wearing of a St. Brigid’s Cross, a traditional Irish Christian symbol associated with potection.
That says nothing about all the people who DO wear an upside down cross.
Their conclusion:
The downward-pointing triangle hand gesture and the inverted cross have been associated with different cultural, religious, and personal significances, and there is no conclusive evidence to suggest they serve as covert communications among elites.
There is no doubt that in history the gesture (which is really a mudra, from the Hindy tradition) has differing meanings.
But a lot comes down to what it means to people today. It is akin to the swastika, an integral part of Hinduism but which was purlogned by the nazis. Few would confuse an ancient Hindu symbol with the nazi symbol.
Similar here. Few, apart from the most rabid Christian fundamentalists would associate Hindu or Buddhist mudras with satanism.
So, it’s really comes down to how these symbols are used today.
The “spear hand gesture” appears (apart from its use by sub-cultures that are demonstrably satanic) pretty common right across the entire ruling elite (as suggested by this photo.
In view of all the above I would have to reject the assertion that it is all quite benign and “subject to interpretation” and overall agree with the conspiracy theorists.L
Try those hand positions yourself.
How long before you can no longer tolerate them.
Speaking personally I find that they are not relaxing. Only useful as a change.
There's quite a lot of tension IMO involved in maintaining them for long periods.
There is though a need to find some way to support the arms and hands and not have the weight of them being a burden.
Thus hands on hips or hands in pockets or clasped behind one's back I find comforting.
However it didn't used to be socially acceptable to do the hips or pockets thing so I can appreciate that a symmetrical pose in front of the body could offer a more elegant support pose.
Just saying but dining chairs with arms are relaxing plus the usual upholstered armchair.
Such are not in fashion so a person has to support one's own tired mass of body by using one's own skeletal pose.
IMO
From what I have been taught and given the involvement of donald trump in chabbad lubavich + the general understanding that he has had a kabbalah tutor for most of his adult life it can be reasonably understood that the image he and his crowd shape refers to the "womb of shekinah" that being the lower half of the star of remphan falsely referred to as the "star of david"
It has further symbology regarding "as above so below" and as its flip/inversion also meaning lillith
Inversion or the flipping of realities is the goal of the chabbad lubavich/ kabbalah downward path, into the roots of the tree of knowledge, to samael/satan where "god like" knowledge is given to the initiates who have "unlocked the gates", "opened the doors", "solved the riddles", the is covered within the film "the 9th gate"
The kabbalists believe that by their doings they can travel toward hell and then as "All" flips hell becomes heaven and they alone remain, a very obvious trait among these people most would agree?
Given the research/study that also suggests that Humanity entered this less than ideal state of being around the time of the last "flip" and started to become "slaves" to a group We know well, We may perhaps surmise that "flips" are a relatively common occurrence in Human history.
For some fairly easy to digest breakdown of very visible symbology used by the group on the masses We need only look to the "eurovision song contest", CJB isn't the easiest to digest but in this episode he truly shines, give it a whirl, it may make sense for You
https://odysee.com/@CJBbooks.com:8/EUROVISION-KABBALAH-Apocalyptic-Spells-Hidden-in-Plain-Sight:2
We know the connections to the certain group of djt but as for the more extended crowd We are expected to believe they are at odds with each other... whether other "notable" figures merely are going along for the ride OR that there are two factions, OR that is what We are intended to think/see is what keeps us in the dark.... so to speak