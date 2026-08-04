Seemorerocks

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TruthWatchNZ's avatar
TruthWatchNZ
5h

OMG ... words escape me. I love John O'Looney's response. That's me.

Serious times. And heaven help the children. It's no longer safe to send our kids to the public toilets let alone changing rooms. In fact now I think of it I stopped that a good 10 years back.

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Station 32's avatar
Station 32
5hEdited

It is very abnormal for me to stand Speechless 😶 but this one did it

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