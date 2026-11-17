This morning on awaking I found news flooding in of rolling cyber attacks in the U.S.

I then went onto the Radio NZ website to find this.

A big fat NOTHING.

That is on the general website. You have to go onto “global news” to find this, a few hours later.

All this brings up a theme of mine from a few years ago, of “nothing here for ‘little Hobbits’ “

I always have the feeling that the world could end (as it is, in a matter of speaking), and it might get a small item buried somewhere in ‘global news’ which implies a ‘somewhere else’ that doesn’t really concern us down in Hobbiton.

I don’t really mean this as a judgement. Even presstitutes who put together our ‘news’, even those who write tripe like this to put the dinner on the table…

https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/queensbirthday/audio/2018748795/when-friends-and-family-are-lost-to-conspiracy-theories

…are just as lost as everyone and deserve our compassion rather than condemnation?

How is it that even Australian media can talk about these things, but the NZ media can not?

I throw stuff out to Facebook friends who were screaming about the covid lockdowns and the jabs a few years ago but have lapsed into silence.

But who can blame them?

Everyone is fatigued from the “covid” psyops and just want to live their lives as best they can.

Who can judge them for not wanting to see that “covid” was just the dry run and that something far worse is coming down upon us - actually in real time?

But that is not across the board.

Today, I got this response (the only one) on Messenger

I think about you when I post, as you are my only confidant that also can see the bigger picture.

Cyber lockdown is a reality! Everyone going along as normal in Auckland.



PNS this morning I almost verged ōn panic was dejavu India.

They were swarming in front doors the packers,tellers,check outs, I was the only Caucasian kiwi. I felt very isolated and alone, little groups in isles furtively talking to one another filling 2 trolleys at a time. Something is up most definitely & I don’t mean trumps ballroom.



Millionaire yachts in Auckland harbour….

Remember the link I sent you from my mate TEX kiwi he said this was going to happen!



Anyways thinking of you hope your health stays on your side. Byeee for now

I just spoke to our plumber over a cup of coffee and he gets it in a practical, common sense sort of a way.

But generally not.

Because of my health I don’t get out very much into what they call the “real world”. Just about every such experience leaves me wanting to scurry back into my “cave”.

Those in the Dream

I can’t get beyond the picture of the Matrix and those in it being like “non-playing characters”

I have been working my way through the Gateway tapes and have got to Focus 23.

Chat GPT

See my transcription of part of the tape which talks about Focus 23, a state that exists “ outside time and space but close to it”’

Only a very few are conscious as you are now. Observe those who have altered their conscious awareness by taking chemicals into their system, or by injury, not fully conscious and distorted in their physical awareness. Move among them to increase your understanding. You are in control and they are not. ... Observe the millions who are in physical sleep, only part of their awareness is here... Perceive that most are not in control of who they are or what they do. They are operating from patterns taken only from their physical life experience ... They are doing this strongly and without rational thought that nothing else exists but what they create ... Dreaming...dreaming...Move among them. You will not interupt their journey. You may not even perceive what they are dreaming because it is each one’s dream alone

From there it moves on to Focus 23, “the transitional reality of those who have become detached from physical life”

Imagine!

That description is from 25-30 years ago!

But, the “taking chemicals into their system, or by injury, not fully conscious and distorted in their physical awareness” fits so perfectly!

Covid “vaccines” and nanobots, anybody?

The tapes, and especially the above have changed my consciousness and turned my attitude from one of anger and judgement to one of compassion and understanding.

Instead, I feel a real sadness, often grief, from seeing so clearly that the mass of people are so lost, especially good, decent folk - people I love - are essentially lost to me and fit into the description above.

That is how I feel today and most other days.

Perhaps if you have not seen it yet, you might want to contemplate this?