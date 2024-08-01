I have to acknowledge the account of Blazing Press on Telegram for updates - also TruNews, al-Jazeera and Hal Turner

NEW: Iran has officially informed the United Nations of its intent to carry out a retaliatory action of self defense against Israel in accordance with Article 51 of the UN charter

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres confirmed in a phone call to the Iranian Foreign Minister that Iran has the 'inherent right to self defence' against violations of its national security and territorial integrity.

Iran has begun to deploy S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the

west of the country

"Israel does not know to what extent it has crossed the red lines."

"Israeli response to any Hezbollah attack will determine if war escalates."

We are now in a new phase in this conflict... with an open war declared on all fronts."

— 🇮🇱/🇱🇧 NEW: Hezbollah confirms it launched a barrage of missiles into the western Galilee in support of Gaza and in response to an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese town of Shama which killed 5 civilians

BREAKING — Israel: footage from an explosion in the north, Kiryat Shmona.

BREAKING – Something is happening in the sky over Tel Aviv, Israel!

The hostage families in Tel Aviv have set off lanterns, those are glowing objects in the sky.

Haifa municipality council has canceled all public events.

Mayor of Haifa to Channel 12: If the city is attacked, filming with personal phones is prohibited

⚠️ ALERT — A senior Israeli official warns: "If Israel is attacked by several countries, and if civilians are harmed, Israel will consider exposing the (nuclear) DOOMSDAY WEAPONS."

🚨JUST IN: Israeli ministers handed EMERGENCY satellite phones on Thursday - local media

A source tells Belaaz that Israeli ministers were handed emergency satellite phones earlier today in the event of a phone network disruption caused by an expected attack from Hezbollah or Iran.

BREAKING — Israel's Channel 12 reports that dozens of jets and several warships are being prepared and mobilized for possible offensive and defensive operations

Israel’s Foreign Minister threatens Hezbollah chief

Israel’s Foreign Minister has taken to social media to threaten Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, as concerns mount that fighting across the region could escalate.

“Hassan Nasrallah, stop the boasting speeches, threats, and lies before you pay a heavy price,” said Israel Katz in a post showing Nasrallah side-by-side with recently assassinated Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

“We will act with full force to restore security to the residents of the north.”

What countries has Israel attacked since October 7?

According to an analysis of data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), Israel is responsible for 17,081 incidents of air/drone raids, shelling/missile attacks, remote explosives and property destruction in eight countries since October 7, including the occupied Palestinian territory, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Yemen, Jordan, Iran and Iraq.

A majority of these attacks were on the Palestinian territory, specifically the Gaza Strip, with 10,389 incidents accounting for more than 60 percent of the total offensives.

There were at least 6,544 incidents of Israeli attacks on Lebanon (38 percent), followed by Syria with 144 such incidents recorded.

Al- Jazeera: Gaza's civil defence says at least 15 killed in Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah says war with Israel has entered “new phase” after killings of commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas's political chief Ismail Haniyeh

The Lufthansa Group is the latest major airline to cancel all passenger and cargo flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect, following a string of others including United Airlines, Delta, and British Airways, along with Fly Dubai and Brussels Airlines and more.

They are citing security concerns related to Israel's ratcheting war with Hezbollah, as well as soaring tensions resulting from the Wednesday Israel assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which threatens to kick off a broader regional war. The Israeli population remains on edge given that Tehran could launch another direct ballistic missile and drone attack.

— 🇮🇷/🇮🇱 NEW: The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange has declined by 5% in a single day, fearing an Iranian attack

— 🇮🇷 NEW: The initial investigation into Haniyeh's assassination confirms that a 'projectile' entered the compound from above, killing both Haniyeh and his bodyguard – Fars News

🇯🇴 Jordan issued a statement that they will defend their airspace from any targets crossing it.

Evidently Iran's attack will have to pass there towards Israel, so they are saying ahead of time that they alongside the foreign forces in Jordan will do the necessary to defend Israel.

SENIOR PENTAGON, MILITARY OFFICIALS 'STUNNED' BY HANIYEH ELIMINATION.

Official sources in the US government said they were not notified in advance about the plan to kill senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, according to a report Thursday in the New York Times. Haniyeh was killed while staying at a guest house owned by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Tehran, during a visit to the country to attend President Masoud Pezeshkian's inauguration.

Senior Pentagon and military officials were "astonished" by the assassination, especially by the decision to carry it out in the Iranian capital, a move that makes it difficult for Iran not to respond, according to the sources.

However, a senior US military officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic matters, said that although Iran must be stunned by the extraordinary security blow, it might also be wary of engaging in full-scale war with Israel.

IRAN, ITS PROXIES WILL MEET TO DISCUSS RETALIATION AGAINST ISRAEL.

Top Iranian officials will meet the representatives of Iran's regional allies from Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen on Thursday to discuss potential retaliation against Israel after the killing of the Hamas leader in Tehran, five sources told Reuters.

Representatives of Iran's Palestinian allies Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, as well as Yemen's Tehran-backed Houthi movement, Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iraqi resistance groups will attend the meeting in Tehran, said the sources, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

US SENATOR GRAHAM CALLS FOR MILITARY FORCE AGAINST IRAN OVER HEZBOLLAH THREATS.

Any escalation by Hezbollah against Israel that leads to a major confrontation should be viewed as an attack carried out and executed by Iran, according to a resolution South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham introduced on Wednesday.

According to the resolution, the Senate “asserts that efforts to deter Hezbollah and the Islamic Republic of Iran are most credible when the President keeps all options on the table, including military force.”

US DEPLOYS AT LEAST 12 WARSHIPS TO MIDDLE EAST AMID SOARING TENSIONS.

The U.S. has deployed at least 12 warships to the Middle East, including the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, amphibious assault teams and over 4,000 Marines and sailors, in response to escalating tensions in the region following the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr

The Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the POLITICAL Leader of HAMAS, is made all the worse because the killing took place 750 meters from the residence of the President of Iran

Top Iranian officials will meet today with the representatives of Iran’s regional allies from Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen to discuss potential retaliation against Israel after the killing of Haniyeh in Tehran, five sources told Reuters News Service.

In URGENT news, just breaking at 8:44 AM EDT today, the Head of the National Security Council in Iran just publicly stated: "Israel will be attacked from several fronts."

In additional Breaking news as of 8:48 AM EDT Lebanese media report an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon's Kafr Kila, in what would be the first attack since the assassination of Hezbollah's military chief in Beirut on Tuesday. So it appears Israel's murder-spree is ongoing.

In Israel, approximately 30 factories storing hazardous materials in northern Israel received closure orders from IDF, and those orders require the shedding of hazardous materials as is practical, so inbound missile strikes don't cause toxic clouds, or Haz Mat dispersal. This single ORDER gives credence to the fact that a major attack upon Israel is now likely and expected.

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/iran-issues-notams-military-action-irgc-commanders-all-no-shows-at-prayer-ceremony

⚡RED ALERT: PENTAGON- FULL SCALE WAR IN 72 HOURS, NATO F-16s NOW ACTIVE IN UKRAINE, DO NOT TRAVEL

Larry C. Johnson: Ismail Haniyeh's Assassination & Wider War Between Israel and Hezbollah/Iran

NO. 1 HAMAS COMMANDER DEAD - ISRAEL CLAIMS

🔴 Hezbollah Chief Vows Devastating Retaliation Against Israel | Syriana Analysis w/ Marwa Osman

Nasrallah: "YOU WILL BE WIPED OFF" | Israel Shuts Down Factories & Bases | Nuclear Threat

RUSSIA: “FULL-SCALE WAR IS THE ONLY SOLUTION IN THE MIDDLE-EAST!”

Israel’s killing spree continues

Via Middle East Eye

An Israeli air strike near Ismail Haniyeh's home in Gaza killed two Al Jazeera journalists who were reporting on the Hamas leader's assassination in Iran.

Ismail al-Ghoul, a journalist for Al Jazeera Arabic, and cameraman Rami al-Refee were killed in the strike near the Aidia area west of Gaza City, the Qatar-based broadcaster reported.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of our colleague journalist, Ismail Al-Ghoul, who was killed in an Israeli air strike while courageously covering the events in northern Gaza," Al Jazeera Managing Editor Mohamed Moawad wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Without Ismail, the world would not have seen the devastating images of these massacres," he wrote, adding that he "relentlessly covered the events and delivered the reality of Gaza to the world through Al Jazeera".

"His voice has now been silenced, and there is no longer a need to call out to the world. Ismail fulfilled his mission to his people and his homeland. Shame on those who have failed the civilians, journalists and humanity."

According to the network, Ghoul and Refee were wearing blue press vests when they were killed and there were identifying signs on their car when they were attacked.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which has previously denied targeting journalists in its 10-month war on Gaza, which has reportedly killed at least 39,445 people, the vast majority of whom were children and women - according to Gaza health sources.

According to Al Jazeera Arabic, the journalists had last contacted their news desk 15 minutes before the strike. During the call, they had reported a strike on a house near to where they were reporting and were told to leave immediately. They did, and were traveling to Al-Ahli Arab Hospital when they were killed.

Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Tehran on Wednesday, just hours after he attended the swearing-in ceremony for Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

This was the second high-profile Israeli assassination within hours, following a strike in Beirut that reportedly killed senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, heightening fears that the region is sliding towards a full-blown war.

In a statement the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it was "dismayed" by the news of Ghoul and Refee's killings. "Journalists are civilians and should never be targeted," CPJ CEO Jodie Ginsberg said in a statement. "Israel must explain why two more Al Jazeera journalists have been killed in what appears to be a direct strike."

According to Palestinian government officials, Israel has killed more than 160 journalists in Gaza since the beginning of the war in October 2023.

UPDATE 6:14 PM EDT --

Intel assesses: Iran and its proxies will launch very large missile assault; US expects the attack within days, with a scope to be larger than April 13 retaliation, after Israel Bombed the Iran Embassy in Damascus, Syria.

One American official predicts several difficult days ahead, and says the US is taking steps to help IDF intercept incoming threats.

Flash-Traffic over Intelligence Circuits says the following:

“The joint Iranian-Hezbollah attack on Israel will begin tonight and will last for several days.”

The Israeli government has ORDERED the Defense Forces: "All air, land, and sea troops be ready for battle immediately."

UPDATE 6:36 PM EDT --

Israel is reportedly considering the possibility of preempting Nasrallah and attacking deep in Lebanon before Hezbollah reacts.