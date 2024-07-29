CLIF HIGH

MAR 28, 2023

Lin Biao’s Curse of Trans!

He built the Weapon!

In 1965 Mao Tse Tung was losing power and influence in China. To counter this, he plotted with his chief aide, Lin Biao. The issue was Mao’s waning influence, along with his age. This was the ‘new China’, in the process of exerting its influence in the world , and the Youth of China, did not want to hear from the old men of the Revolution. Mao and Lin had been together since 1925, when Lin joined the CCP, and became first a driver, then a military commander for Mao in the Wars against the Nationalists.

Lin was the brains behind the Cultural Revolution which was a deliberate plot to restore Mao to complete power within the CCP. The revolution was not an organic product of the society of China at the time. Lin planned it all. Just as he planned and let loose his curse on the USA.

Lin had been a deep student of psychological warfare ever since he had seen the effects of it during the Korean War on the American soldiers. It was in the 1950s that Lin started his studies in psychological warfare techniques that would lead to his test of this knowledge in the launch of the Cultural Revolution.

Lin had discovered that the psychological techniques so effective on the American soldiers in captivity in Korea did not require the structure that existed in that War. That is, Lin discovered that these same psychological techniques could be applied without incarceration, nor direct threats to life from an ‘authority/captor’. He had researched these techniques for a decade before unleashing them within the Cultural Revolution. Mao and Lin’s cultural revolution was based on making 'china sick'. Lin’s discovery of a ‘mind virus’ that could be propagated by propaganda was the ultimate prize for dictators. Lin weaponized Munchhausen by Proxy. Lin took the language, as well as the structure of communication, in the form of those parts of the MBP disease normally communicated subconsciously, and brought them forward into propaganda such that he could ‘broadcast’ the disease. Lin analyzed, and codified, all the language involved in MBP, and using propaganda techniques, he weaponized it against the Chinese population on Mao’s behalf.

Lin created a sexual revolution among Chinese youth starting in 1965, as he brought out the ‘Four Olds’. These were to be his ‘enemy’ for the population to hate, while the sexual relaxation of mores, and liberation of behavior was intended to disrupt the ‘traditional China’ social order (one of the 4 Olds needing to be destroyed). The idea is to create an ‘outside’ enemy, one that is ‘close’ in order to hype the fear component of the MBP, and to have the enemy ready as the mind of the victim becomes destabilized due to, in part, the redefinition of the language, or as it is known in the West, ‘language queering’.

Note that Lin’s Four Olds played a harmonious role in the MBP process by not only being a convenient enemy, but also greatly adding to both personal, and collective destabilization of the social construct.

The Four Olds were described as :

Old Customs: This referred to the traditional customs and practices of Chinese society, including religious beliefs, superstitions, and feudalistic practices.

Old Culture: This included traditional art, literature, music, and other cultural artifacts that were considered to be products of the old feudal society.

Old Habits: This referred to the behaviors and attitudes that were associated with the old society, such as hierarchical relationships, patriarchy, and obedience to authority.

Old Ideas: This included the old ways of thinking about society and the world, such as Confucianism and other traditional philosophies, that were seen as incompatible with socialist ideology.

The movement challenged traditional Confucian values around gender roles and sexuality, and it encouraged greater freedom and experimentation in these areas.

One way that this manifested was through the promotion of gender equality and the inclusion of women in the workforce and in positions of power. Lin’s propaganda machine encouraged women to participate in the revolution and to take on traditionally male roles in society, such as factory workers and soldiers. This led to a significant increase in the number of women in the workforce and in leadership positions, and it helped to break down some of the patriarchal norms that had been entrenched in Chinese society for centuries. Aiding this breakdown of the norms was an intensive assault on the Chinese language of the time. Without getting into the weeds on the subject of the language alterations, it was Lin’s ‘language modernization’ program, and the propaganda that supported it, that allowed for the profound impact of the Cultural Revolution.

In addition, Mao's regime was generally permissive of sexual experimentation and encouraged people to challenge traditional norms around sexuality. The government distributed contraceptives and promoted birth control as a way to control population growth, and Lin also used these programs to encourage people to explore their sexuality more openly, as per Lin’s psychological warfare technique of breaking the ‘generational bonds/chains’ that were implicit within the attack on the ‘Four Olds’. Lin further promoted new ‘gender identities’, including early forms of chemical augmentation of gender changes. Under Lin’s direction, the CCP recruited and trained a large number of ‘prostitute spies’ for the Party. These spies included women, encouraged to release their sexual identity to the State, as well as ‘homosexual, transvestite’ prostitutes/spies. The unofficial numbers for Lin’s Legions of sex spies were in the millions. The official histories of the CCP deny that any of this took place.

Lin Biao’s transgender spies were known within the CCP as the ‘army of hairy crabs’. There are many, now disputed, reports of the ‘hairy crabs’ also being used as assassins. It was noted in the CCP literature in the late 1970s, that those people, of a homosexual inclination, or behavior, when they had been given “Lin’s ghost illness” (also referred to as ‘whispers illness’), were easily persuaded to kill. In fact, it is noted in the CCP literature of the period that the ‘hairy crabs’ were very ‘fragile’ in their minds, and would instantly turn to violence if the ‘ghost illness’ in them was confronted. Also known within the CCP as the ‘invisible illness’ in official literature.

Lin’s plot to make China ‘sick’ with weaponized MBP succeeded for Mao, keeping him in power for an additional decade. Lin was made VP of the CCP as a reward by Mao, and was the acknowledged successor to Mao at the time. Lin was killed in a very mysterious plane crash in 1971. There were rumors about him trying to lead a coup against Mao. In my opinion, that was just the usual tarnishing of the reputation. Lin was not an opportunist. Lin was a true believer. It seems likely he was ‘removed’ as a result of internal power politics within the CCP of 1971. This has support as that was the year in which the rapprochement to the USA was initiated by the WEF. It was the WEF that induced the Bush clan to open up to China.

During the negotiations with the WEF on the ‘dialogue’ with the West, it was decided that Lin was an impediment to progress. Lin was, after his death, labeled as a ‘counter revolutionary’, though this seems to be mere posturing by the winning faction in the CCP.

Lin was respected, but not personally a charismatic leader within the CCP at the time. He was actually hated, and blamed for the problems of the Cultural Revolution sitting on China. He was known as the ‘architect’ of the cult of personality around Mao, and many in the CCP wanted to prevent Lin from ascending to the Chairman’s role as they feared him as the object of Chinese people’s adoration due to his profound abilities with psychological warfare.

The CCP spent the next 9 years of the 1970s in deep exploration of the techniques of Lin Biao’s psychological warfare. In 1979, the CCP began the process of preparing for the export of these techniques. Their first target, described in CCP documents of the period, was “first, the British, then the American”, University, and college systems.

The CCP began operations in the 1980s to ‘prepare the ground’ in the West for the CCP assault we now face. They began exporting Lin’s Disease by way of the college system then. They gamed the system to get an entre, then gamed the entre to take over the system, using Lin’s techniques. These are very powerful, and in essence, the CCP now owns the college system within the West’s republics.

On his death, it was noted that the new VP, appointed by the CCP, had said, “Lin has died. Will his Curse ever (die)?”

**** Addendum ****

The CCP funds, staffs, and promotes, the Confucius Institute Program as a spying agency, but also as the primary point of export of Lin’s weaponization of MBP against the West. Below are a listing of some of the KNOWN CCP centers under this program in the USA. Note how many are associated with ‘gender affirmation centers’ as well as ‘trans’ activity groups. Many, if not all, started with CCP seed money & funding.

Institution Location

Arizona State University Tempe, Arizona

Binghamton University, State University of New York Binghamton, New York

Central Connecticut State University New Britain, Connecticut

Cleveland State University Cleveland, Ohio

College of William & Mary Williamsburg, Virginia

Columbia University New York, New York

Confucius Institute of Chinese Opera Binghamton, New York

Confucius Institute at Community College of Denver Denver, Colorado

Confucius Institute at Miami Dade College Miami, Florida

Confucius Institute at San Francisco State University San Francisco, California

Confucius Institute at the University of Akron Akron, Ohio

Confucius Institute of the State of Washington Seattle, Washington

Confucius Institute of Valparaiso University Valparaiso, Indiana

Georgia State University Atlanta, Georgia

Kennesaw State University Kennesaw, Georgia

Montclair State University Montclair, New Jersey

Pace University New York, New York

San Diego State University San Diego, California

University of Hawaii at Manoa Honolulu, Hawaii

University of Kentucky Lexington, Kentucky

University of Maryland College Park, Maryland

University of Memphis Memphis, Tennessee

University of Michigan Ann Arbor, Michigan

University of Minnesota Minneapolis, Minnesota

University of North Florida Jacksonville, Florida

University of Oklahoma Norman, Oklahoma

University of Oregon Eugene, Oregon

University of Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

University of Rhode Island Kingston, Rhode Island

University of South Carolina Columbia, South Carolina

University of Toledo Toledo, Ohio

Western Kentucky University Bowling Green, Kentucky

Wichita State University Wichita, Kansas