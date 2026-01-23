It is not often that I can bring positive, inspiring news.

The story of Thai Theravadin monks walking across America accompanied by a dog is truly inspiring.

Who knows what effect this can have .

The Guardian covers this while elsewhere shilling for war

A group of Buddhist monks has passed the halfway mark on a 2,300-mile Walk for Peace, as they seek to raise awareness of “peace, loving kindness and compassion” in the US and the world.

The 18 monks, two of whom are following a Buddhist practice of never lying down during the three-month journey, were in North Carolina on Saturday, their 83rd day on the road. Led by the Venerable Bhikkhu Paññākāra, who is conducting the walk barefoot, they have already overcome a serious injury to one member of the group as they head towards Washington DC.

The monks set off on 26 October from a Vietnamese Buddhist temple in Fort Worth, Texas, before passing through Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The monks stop at the capitol of each state they pass through, frequently drawing crowds of thousands of people, while their social media has attracted more than a million followers. When they arrive in Washington DC they will ask Congress to recognize Vesak, the Buddha’s day of birth and enlightenment, as a federal holiday.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jan/17/buddhist-monks-walk-for-peace

This has caught the attention of American media

Buddhist Monks & Their Dog Walk for Peace

Aloka the Peace Dog is a shining testament to the benevolence of the Buddhist Monks on the Walk for Peace.

In a photo shared on Aloka’s personal Instagram (currently sitting at 144,000 followers), the dog is seen walking ahead of the monks in a bright green jacket.

“Right now, Aloka is walking with the venerable monks through a beautiful morning mist,” reads the caption. “Wearing his cozy green coat, he looks so peaceful moving through the fog on this Day 72 of our journey. Even in the quiet mist, our faithful guardian stays alert and leads the way with a calm heart!”

https://people.com/aloka-the-peace-dog-joins-buddhist-monks-on-walk-of-peace-11879241

Monk Dog Aloka’s Remarkable Recovery: Behind the Scenes of the Peace Walk Pup

This is coverage from a Buddhist channel

WALK FOR PEACE: Why BUDDHIST Monks Are Crossing America

The latest. A talk given in North Carolina

Walk for peace Lake State Recreation Area in Apex, NC USA 🇺🇸