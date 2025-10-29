Life under China's social credit systemA dystopian reality?Robin WestenraOct 29, 2025323Share323Share
The west is ripe for this. Our universities, politicians and security authorities will all see the value that these controls bring, and continue to adopt them. The majority of western populations have already demonstrated their willingness to go along with the narrative, irrespective of it's insanity. Covid was a cacophany of intentions and interventions rolled out in one grand charade, and the public, by and large, ate it up.
Life under China's social credit system
A dystopian reality
https://open.substack.com/pub/seemorerocks/p/life-under-chinas-social-credit-system
ROBIN WESTENRA 2025.10.29 Weds
https://substack.com/@seemorerocks
Short embedded YouTube video watch in app