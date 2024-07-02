Until 2020 I was on the far-end of the global warming debate and embraced the “near-term human extinction” thesis of Guy McPherson.

Since the plandemic I have had more than enough reason to question everything that we are told about this. Through my years of regular monitoring of conditions in the Arctic there are certain things that I KNOW.

From 2 years ago:

In particular, I can tell you with 100% certainty that the following is nothing but a barefaced, black lie.

Understanding which processes contribute the most is the first step before intervening or deploying measures to control rising emissions. The Global Methane Assessment (GMA) conducted by the joint effort of the United Nations Environment Programme and Climate and Clean Air Coalition revealed that anthropogenic methane accounts for 60% of the total methane emission, with 90% coming from three main sources: agriculture (40%), fossil fuel (35%), and waste (20%).

Agriculture is by far the biggest source of anthropogenic methane, with about 32% of total emissions originating from enteric fermentation and manure management, while the remaining 8% is attributed to rice cultivation. Cattle are an enormous contributor that accounts for more than 70% of the total livestock emissions among other kinds of animals including buffalo, sheep, goats, pigs, and chickens. Animal husbandry is also a source of methane emissions from feed production and manure deposition.

***

Cow burps 90% of greenhouse emissions?

Bullshit (literally)!!

You can only say that if you ignore the melting of the permafrost and the release of methane from clathrates in the Arctic along with the parlous condition of the ice during the melt season.

As to the truth - that’s clear.

What’s up for sceptical debate is what it all means.

Arguably the biggest emitter of bullshit in the world is Bill Gates