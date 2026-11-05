Opportunity Party leader Qiulae Wong is calling for NZ First candidate Michael Laws to stand down after he made a sexual jibe and mocked women in her party.

The remarks - which surfaced on Wednesday morning - prompted National leader Christopher Luxon to swiftly rule out Laws from serving as a minister in a future government.

NZ First leader Winston Peters agreed the comments were “unacceptable” but said Laws would face no further consequences beyond a “serious” telling-off.

In a statement on Wednesday, Laws said he had “accepted that reprimand” and offered a public apology if he had offended anybody.

Wong, however, said that was not good enough and Laws should leave politics altogether for his “awful, misogynistic” language.

“It makes my skin crawl,” she told reporters. “It adds to toxic culture, and female politicians and leaders are already subjected to so much hate online.”….

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/politics_election-2026/2332807/absolutely-disgusting-condemnation-for-nz-first-candidate-michael-laws-sexist-attack