Leo Zagami

19 February 2025

Article by Leo Zagami

POPE FRANCIS ON DEATHBED #1 VATICAN EXPERT LEO ZAGAMI REVEALS THE NAME OF THE NEXT POPE

Pope Francis has privately told confidants he may not survive an ongoing health scare that has seen him currently hospitalized. Citing two sources familiar with the situation, Politico reported late Monday evening that the 88-year-old pontiff, who is being treated for “polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract” at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, “is rushing to tie up loose ends ahead of the battle to succeed him.” The same outlet also said. “The battle to succeed Pope Francis is likely to be highly politicized, particularly given the pontiff’s recent clash with Catholic U.S. Vice President JD Vance,” but that’s only partially true as the Jesuit pope has been working for years on his succession by nominating an unmatched number of like-minded progressive cardinals, that will be in line with his Jesuit/Illuminati/Masonic progressive agenda for the next papal conclave, that as many of you may know is a gathering of the College of Cardinals convened to elect the next bishop of Rome, also known as the pope.

For this reason, even Hollywood has been preparing the world by recently releasing Conclave, a 2024 political thriller film directed by Edward Berger and written by Peter Straughan, based on the 2016 novel by Robert Harris. In the film in question, Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) organizes a conclave to elect the next pope and finds himself investigating secrets and scandals about the major candidates. In this context, Catholics consider the pope to be the apostolic successor of Saint Peter and the earthly head of the Catholic Church, but in recent years, as I explained in my books, and in particular, Volume 6.66, Confessions of an Illuminati Volume 7 and Volume 9, this role is also becoming central in the soon to be One World Religion, that has been formally established since 2019 thanks to Pope Francis and his Masonic and Illuminati Davos allies.

Just recently, on the eve of Trump’s Inauguration, Pope Francis appointed Robert McElroy, a fierce anti-Trump woke Archbishop to Washington, D.C. as I pointed out in this previous article: https://leozagami.com/2025/01/07/on-the-eve-of-trumps-inauguration-pope-francis-appoints-anti-trump-woke-archbishop-to-washington-d-c/

The said archbishop became a cardinal in August 2022, when Pope Francis created twenty new leftist-leaning cardinals including Robert McElroy of San Diego,[1] and only a couple of months ago, in early December 2024, Pope Francis installed another 21 new cardinals, many of whom are key figures in his leftist reform agenda, [2] which will help further cement his infamous legacy. Bergoglio has nominated 80% of the men who will soon elect his successor,[3] completely rigging the upcoming papal conclave. Pope Francis (r. 2013–present) has created an unprecedented number of cardinals during his papacy at ten consistories held at roughly annual intervals beginning in 2014.The cardinals created by Francis include 163 cardinals from 76 countries, 25 of which have never been represented in the College of Cardinals.

The Jesuit Pope’s appointments include the first Scandinavian cardinal since the Reformation as the Jesuits are now in full control of the protestant churches, the first cardinal from Goa since an episcopal see was established there in 1533, the place that became an important Jesuit stronghold, the first cardinal from Latin America’s indigenous peoples who first participated as the Guaraní people to the infamous so-called “socialist theocracy” experiments of the Company of Jesus in Latin America, as well as the first cardinal from India’s Dalit class historically linked to the Jesuits,[4] and also the first active head of a religious congregation close to the Society of Jesus. Just to give you an idea of this Jesuit coup d’état of the Catholic Church headed by the Jesuits, following the 2024 consistory, 110 of the cardinal electors had been appointed by Francis, 24 by Pope Benedict XVI, and only 6 by Pope John Paul II.[5]

There is one cardinal who seems to be a favorite in the next papal conclave who I have discussed in detail in Confessions of an Illuminati Volume 7: From the Occult Roots of the Great Reset to the Populist Roots of The Great Reject (Feb. 2022):

“And in the future, my inside sources say the Petrine ministry could be passed on from Bergoglio to Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Turkson, a loyal friend, and collaborator of both the Jesuits and Professor Klaus Schwab who are ready to complete the destruction of the Catholic faith, and the last remaining Christian values in it.”

Francis has been suffering from intense pain in recent days, although he initially resisted going to the hospital until he was “told in no uncertain terms that he was at risk of dying if he stayed in his room in the Vatican,” but now he is on his death bed preparing from his earthly departure and soon you will have the first black African pope.

As I wrote on leozagami.com in June 2022, “Three early popes were from the Roman African Province. These were Pope Victor I (reigned c. 189 to 199), Pope Miltiades, (reigned 311 to 314) and Pope Gelasius I (492 to 496); all three were North African men but this time the next Pope will come from the heart of Africa as pointed out by my most trusted sources in the Vatican.”–

[1] https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2022-05/pope-announces-21-new-cardinals-from-around-the-world.html

[2] https://www.cbsnews.com/news/pope-francis-installs-new-cardinals/

[3] https://www.ncronline.org/vatican/vatican-news/pope-francis-further-cementing-his-legacy-names-21-new-cardinals#:~:text=Pope%20Francis%20on%20Oct.,one%20day%20elect%20his%20successor.

[4] https://www.cambridge.org/core/books/abs/cambridge-encyclopedia-of-the-jesuits/dalits-and-dalit-theology/A189CBBAE119B36DC02EBB3277DB74F3#:~:text=Jesuits%20in%20India%20have%20long%20been%20involved,theologians%20have%20approached%20Dalit%20theology%20from%20various

[5]https://web.archive.org/web/20180523005422/http://www.catholicnews.com/services/englishnews/2018/cardinal-stats-pope-makes-college-more-international-not-much-younger.cfm

THE LEO ZAGAMI SHOW/MAGA COUNTER COGNITIVE WARFARE Wednesday, February 19, 2025 with Leo & Christy Zagami LIVE at 4 pm PST (5 pm MT/ 6 pm CST/ 7 pm EST) with news, geopolitical, and occult analysis.

Donation in support of Leo’s work through GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-leo-zagami-show-lesule and https://cash.app/$leozagami