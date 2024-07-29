HIGH ALERT! DEEP STATE MOVING TOWARDS WAR WITH IRAN | Redacted News

Coverage from Hal Turner

After the Sunday night betrayal of Israel by the United States, whose envoy Amos Hochstein allegedly leaked attack target info to Hezbollah/Lebanon, thereby stalling the planned attack last night, word out of Israel is that "War against Lebanon begins tonight."

Reports coming from inside Lebanon claim Hezbollah has begun moving and readying some of their precision-guided missiles, but this seems odd. If such missiles are being moved, won't they be visible from recon drones or satellites? Won't that make them first-strike targets?

For its part, Hezbollah issued a statement:

"Hezbollah does not want a comprehensive war with Israel, but if war breaks out, it will fight without limits."

The updated Israeli strike options in Lebanon today HAVE NOT been presented to security cabinet for fear of leaks. Netanyahu & Gallant will make the final decision on targets & timing.

The US is pressing Israel to hit only military assets, and to avoid attacks on Beirut.

The US embassy in Beirut reiterates calls for US nationals to leave Lebanon immediately, “before a crisis begins”. Those who choose to stay or can’t leave should prepare for a prolonged stay in their current locations.

Video below shows Beirut Airport is presently overwhelmed as thousands attempt to flee the country before the start of the Israeli attack:

Readers should be aware that the Time Zone in that part of the world is seven (7) hours ahead of the US East Coast. So "tonight" over there seemingly can mean after 12:00 noon eastern time today . . . but of course none of us knows the exact start time.

12:12 PM EDT --

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian in a Monday phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, warned that any potential Israeli attack on Lebanon would have severe consequences for Israel.

-- The Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida reported that Iran has supplied Hezbollah and other Iranian proxy forces with electromagnetic ordnance, which can disable communication systems and shut down radars. This weapon, which they say can be either drone-mounted or missile-mounted, sends out an Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) which "induces" current in wiring and electronic circuit boards, frying them from the inside and rendering them useless.

5:40 PM EDT --

Numerous confirmed reports of Iron Dome batteries being deployed to northern Israel all day today.

Several batteries are being moved further north; especially near Haifa.

Coverage from yesterday

The EMP warheads could devastate Israel's radars and communications systems, an Iranian source told Kuwait's "Al-Jarida" daily.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) recently delivered a shipment of “qualitative weapons” to Lebanese Hezbollah as the terrorist proxy prepares for an invasion of Israel’s Galilee and Golan Heights regions, an Iranian source told Kuwait’s Al-Jarida daily on Thursday.

The source, identified in the report as a high-ranking official in the IRGC’s Quds Force, claimed that Tehran delivered Hezbollah weaponry capable of devastating Israel’s radars and communications systems.

The weapons shipment reportedly included bombs and missiles carrying electromagnetic pulse (EMP) warheads. Some of the bombs said to have been delivered can be launched from stationary launchers, while others can be affixed to drones to reach targets deep inside Israel.

According to the report, the bombs “could destroy all communications systems, including the electricity infrastructure,” within minutes after the Israel Defense Forces launches a military operation against Hezbollah.

The weapons, which were said to have been sent last week, could also be used against U.S. and British troops coming to Israel’s aid, he said.

The power of an EMP attack is equal to that of a nuclear attack. In a cone-shaped area below, all electricity infrastructures and electronic devices fail. The area can be predetermined by arranging the size of the cone beforehand. Though the explosion causes no immediate deaths, the loss of infrastructure can have devastating consequences.

According to the source, the “Axis of Resistance”—which is composed of Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Yemen’s Houthi rebels and other Iranian-backed terrorist groups in the Middle East—plans to invade the Golan Heights and the Galilee.

The official suggested that, in the case of an all-out war in the north, the new EMP weapon would deprive the Israeli Air Force of its aerial superiority, while Hezbollah is aiming for simultaneous conflict in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip, leading to a multi-front war.

The source explained that the IRGC, through its proxies, has tested “dozens of types of missiles and drones” in recent months and gathered extensive intelligence on weapons capable of penetrating air defenses.

Twelve children were killed and more than 40 people wounded on Saturday night in the single deadliest Hezbollah attack since the Lebanese terrorists joined the war in support of Hamas on Oct. 8, firing drones, missiles and rockets across the border on a near-daily basis.

Following a solidarity visit to the site of the attack in the Druze Golan Heights town of Majdal Shams, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Sunday approved battle plans for the northern sector.

Speaking during the tour of Majdal Shams on Saturday night, Halevi said that the military is increasing its readiness for “the next stage of fighting in the north.”

Halevi accused Hezbollah of targeting children. “This is a Hezbollah rocket. And whoever launches such a rocket into a built-up area wants to kill civilians, wants to kill children,” the IDF chief said.

Last month, Hezbollah terror chief Hassan Nasrallah threatened to invade Israeli territory during a televised address. “An invasion of the Galilee remains on the table if the confrontation escalates,” he warned.

Hezbollah has started moving precision-guided missiles as Israel threatens to launch a reprisal on Lebanon following the weekend strike that killed 12 children in the northern Druze village of Majdal Shams on Saturday.

An official with a Lebanese group tells The Associated Press that Hezbollah’s stance has not changed and that the Iran-backed group does not want a full-blown war with Israel, but if war breaks out it will fight without limits.

The official, who speaks on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military activities, says Hezbollah started moving some of its “smart precision-guided missiles” to use if needed yesterday.

Since the war in Gaza began in October, Hezbollah has fired thousands of rockets and scores of explosive drones into Israel. Israel estimates that Hezbollah has an arsenal of 150,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided missiles.

BREAKING - Hezbollah has started moving precision-guided missiles into positions for possible retaliation against Israel if they decided to hit their interest in Beirut - AP

Absolute Chaos now at Beit Lid Military Base in Central Israel. Soldiers and Police are being Totally Overwhelmed by Far-Right Demonstrators who have now broken into the Base and Military Court Complex.

ALERT – Israel's Channel 14 reports that the assessment in Israel is that a response against Hezbollah is "likely to lead to war" and that the chance of this is more than 80%, according to senior officials

BREAKING — Israeli journalist "Different parts of the IDF are fighting each other, IDF can't coordinate w/ the police, lawmakers are fighting the army & each other, there is attempted violent takeover of military property underway & big (select) groups of citizens are armed”.

20 trucks for the batteries of the Iron Dome were seen traveling North in Israel

They are restocking all of the defenses, getting ready for the attack.

IT'S OFFICIAL: Israel’s Largest Offshore Oil Rig Under Yemen’s Threat

In the latest war of words to erupt between the leaders of Turkey and Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened his country could intervene militarily in Gaza to defend Palestinians against the Israelis.

"We need to be very strong so that Israel cannot do these ridiculous things to Palestine. Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we can do something similar to them," Erdogan said in a speech to his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party on Sunday.

This set off a firestorm of controversy and angry reaction out of Israel, with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz taking to X to say that Erdogan could go the way of Saddam Hussein.

He said the Turkish president is "following in the footsteps" of former Iraqi president Hussein in threatening attack on Israel.

"Just let him remember what happened there and how it ended," Katz wrote. Of course, this is in reference to Hussein's execution after in 2003 being found hiding in a hole in the ground by US soldiers. During his execution, he had even been taunted by religious rivals - his Shia executioners.

Soon following the Saddam comparison, Erdogan lashed out again, this time comparing Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler (and not for the first time).

"Just as genocidal Hitler ended, so will genocidal Netanyahu," declared the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

"Just as the genocidal Nazis were held accountable, so will those who try to destroy the Palestinians," a post on X said. "Humanity will stand by the Palestinians. You will not be able to destroy the Palestinians."

Israel-Turkey relations have hit a historical low over these past ten months of war in Gaza - especially after the Erdogan government has actively supported and assisted the International Criminal Court's (ICC) legal actions against Israeli leadership.

Trade ties have also suffered, with the Turkish government having ordered its exports to Israel slashed starting months ago. Israel's construction industry relies heavily on Turkish products like concrete.

"Our response is coming, and it will be severe," Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced Monday while visiting the scene of a Lebanese rocket strike on a soccer field in the town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights which killed 12 children and teenagers the day prior.

The rocket came from Lebanon and has been widely blamed on Hezbollah, however, the group denied responsibility soon after the mass civilian casualties became evident. Interestingly, Syria blamed an Israeli anti-air rocket for the catastrophe. The Israeli prime minister and his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, have received formal authorization from an emergency security cabinet session Sunday night to retaliate in a way of their choosing against Hezbollah.

Israeli media has on Monday said that Hezbollah has begun moving around its precision-guided missiles while bracing for an imminent major response. Israeli ministers are still signaling it will remain 'limited' though other sources have warned that all-out war in Lebanon is coming.

But in southern Lebanon, preparations appear underway:

An official with a Lebanese group told The Associated Press on Monday that Hezbollah’s stance has not changed, and that the Iran-backed organization does not want a full-blown war with Israel, but that if war breaks out it will fight without limits. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive activities, said Hezbollah since Sunday has started moving some of its “smart precision-guided missiles” to use if needed.

It has been ten months of consistent tit-for-tat rocket and drone fire along Israel's northern border going back to Oct.7, but so far each side has waged a 'limited' war which has not spread to the rest of Lebanon.

That could very quickly change as the Netanyahu government is under pressure from Israeli members of parliament to strike a significant military blow, also as over 80,000 Israeli citizens still remain evacuated from their homes, with no restoration of a stable security situation in sight.

Netanyahu said of the victims of the Majdal Shams attack while visiting the scene, "These children are our children, the children of all of us. Israel will not and cannot let this pass and carry on as usual. Our response is coming, and it will be severe."

The village is made up of Druze who consider themselves Syrian citizens and reject Israeli domination; however, Israel considers the settlements their own citizens.

Trump has meanwhile claimed that this escalation spiral wouldn't be happening if he were in office as Commander-in-Chief...

Trump: “I condemn the evil attack on Israel 🇮🇱. Hezbollah launched an Iranian missile, killing a dozen children playing soccer. This tragedy is the result of the weak Biden and Harris administration. Hezbollah and Iran wouldn't have dared to do this if I were president.” pic.twitter.com/czDIWumIBF — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 28, 2024

According to fresh reporting in the NY Times, "Israeli analysts said Hezbollah was most likely aiming at a nearby army base on Mount Hermon and did not intentionally target the village." The report added: "But the group’s use of inaccurate rockets in an area dotted with civilian communities led to the kind of unintended consequence that risks sparking an all-out war, they said."

