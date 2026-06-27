Why I call it ethic cleansing

The Lebanese Government Has Handed Over The Following Villages To Israel Under Its Normalisation Agreement



Lebanese citizens can no longer return to their homes & are experiencing a Nakba like event if they are from:



•Al-Bayyada

•Shemaa

•Majdal Zoun

•Al-Mansouri

•Naqoura

•Alma Al-Shaab

•Teir Harfa

•Al-Jibbeen

•Shehin

•Al-Zahira

•Yarin

•Marwahin

•Al-Bustan

•Umm Al-Tout

•Al-Zalloutiya

•Al-Sulhani

•Aita Al-Shaab

•Ramya

•Al-Qawzah

•Debel (inhabited)

•Ain Ebel (inhabited)

•Rmeish (inhabited)

•Sarbin

•Al-Tayri

•Hanin

•Rshaf

•Yaron

•Maroun Al-Ras

•Bint Jbeil

•Ainata

•Aitaroun

•Kounin

•Beit Yahoun

•Hadatha

•Al-Ghandourieh

•Zoter Al-Sharqiya

•Zoter Al-Gharbiya

•Kfartabnit

•Yohmor Al-Shaqif

•Meifadoun (outskirts)

•Arnoun

•Doha Kfarreman

•Blida

•Mohaybib

•Meiss Al-Jabal

•Houla

•Markaba

•Adaisseh

•Kfarkila

•Al-Khiam

•Al-Taybeh

•Deir Siryan

•Talousa

•Al-Qantara

•Rab Thalathin

•Al-Qusayr

•Aadchit Al-Qusayr

•Debbin

•Al-Abbasiya Al-Hududiya

•Al-Majidiya

•Ain Arab

•Kfar Shouba

•Shebaa

SOURCE

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/lebanese-government---israel---reach-us-sponsored-framework

Lebanon deploys ARMY to stop protesters

https://youtube.com/shorts/ekgM2avI09Q?si=EqaKKog-11u-kmjs

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/lebanese-government---israel---reach-us-sponsored-framework

BREAKING: U.S BOOTS ON THE GROUND IN LEBANON, LEBANON RECOGNISE ISRAEL w/ LT COL DANIEL DAVIS

BREAKING: ISRAEL AND LEBANON SIGN PEACE AGREEMENT, BREACHING IRANIAN MOU - w/ Trita Parsi