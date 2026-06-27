Lebanese government puts its signature on ethnic cleansing agreement with Israel
Why I call it ethic cleansing
The Lebanese Government Has Handed Over The Following Villages To Israel Under Its Normalisation Agreement
Lebanese citizens can no longer return to their homes & are experiencing a Nakba like event if they are from:
•Al-Bayyada
•Shemaa
•Majdal Zoun
•Al-Mansouri
•Naqoura
•Alma Al-Shaab
•Teir Harfa
•Al-Jibbeen
•Shehin
•Al-Zahira
•Yarin
•Marwahin
•Al-Bustan
•Umm Al-Tout
•Al-Zalloutiya
•Al-Sulhani
•Aita Al-Shaab
•Ramya
•Al-Qawzah
•Debel (inhabited)
•Ain Ebel (inhabited)
•Rmeish (inhabited)
•Sarbin
•Al-Tayri
•Hanin
•Rshaf
•Yaron
•Maroun Al-Ras
•Bint Jbeil
•Ainata
•Aitaroun
•Kounin
•Beit Yahoun
•Hadatha
•Al-Ghandourieh
•Zoter Al-Sharqiya
•Zoter Al-Gharbiya
•Kfartabnit
•Yohmor Al-Shaqif
•Meifadoun (outskirts)
•Arnoun
•Doha Kfarreman
•Blida
•Mohaybib
•Meiss Al-Jabal
•Houla
•Markaba
•Adaisseh
•Kfarkila
•Al-Khiam
•Al-Taybeh
•Deir Siryan
•Talousa
•Al-Qantara
•Rab Thalathin
•Al-Qusayr
•Aadchit Al-Qusayr
•Debbin
•Al-Abbasiya Al-Hududiya
•Al-Majidiya
•Ain Arab
•Kfar Shouba
•Shebaa
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/lebanese-government---israel---reach-us-sponsored-framework
Lebanon deploys ARMY to stop protesters
https://youtube.com/shorts/ekgM2avI09Q?si=EqaKKog-11u-kmjs
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/lebanese-government---israel---reach-us-sponsored-framework
so they sold out....same issues discussed in this song here:
https://jeanicebarcelo.substack.com/p/excellent-song-please-listen-and
more detail on the groups belief structure:
https://jeanicebarcelo.substack.com/p/the-dark-truth-about-the-jewish-kabbalah