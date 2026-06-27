Seemorerocks

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duck's avatar
duck
3h

so they sold out....same issues discussed in this song here:

https://jeanicebarcelo.substack.com/p/excellent-song-please-listen-and

more detail on the groups belief structure:

https://jeanicebarcelo.substack.com/p/the-dark-truth-about-the-jewish-kabbalah

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