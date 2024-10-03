Dozens of explosions sounded tonight across Israel as Iran targeted the country with a missile attack.

In a statement, Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the attack was a response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, as well as the assassinations of the leader of Hamas in Tehran and an IRGC official in Beirut.

A U.S. Defense official says American forces in the Middle East are "currently defending against Iranian-launched missiles targeting Israel.”

This attack came on the very same day that Israel launched a ground offensive into Lebanon. Escalating attacks there have already cost more than 1,000 lives and displaced more than one million Lebanese in the past few days alone.

Just before Iran fired on Israel, Christiane spoke with Lebanon’s Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib.

Originally aired on October 1, 2024