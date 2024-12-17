Weird videos are emerging from New Jersey after two weeks of strange Drone siting videos. Below, two brief videos showing literally THOUSANDS of birds taking to flight leaving New Jersey.

We all know birds tend to migrate South for winter, but we are significantly past that normal migration time. I asked Google "When do birds migrate south for Winter from New Jersey?" Below is the answer I got . . . it ends in November.

So here we are, on December 17, which is very significantly PAST the usual time for birds to migrate south from New Jersey, and just this past weekend, people in New Jersey took these videos:

Is this connected to the strange, and ongoing, drone activity in the state?

What could the birds be sensing that is causing them to flee?