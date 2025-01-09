"What concerned me was that this has never been requested before, especially not from HHS," an insider within the Department of Veterans Affairs told O’Keefe Media Group, revealing an internal memorandum requesting medical personnel ahead of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration. The documents, addressed to Dr. Paul D. Kim of the Veterans Health Administration’s Office of Emergency Management, detail a formal appeal for paramedics, emergency nurses, and doctors.

When questioned by James O’Keefe about if it was typical for the Office of Emergency Management to administer this kind of memorandum for previous inaugurations, Derrick Jaastad, the Executive Director for the VHA Office of Emergency Management, said, “I was not with the organization, so I can’t speak to that.

Directed to speak with Public Affairs Specialist Kurt M. Rauschenberg, an OMG Journalist, asked if the deployment of medical personnel by HHS was typical for a presidential inauguration. Similar to Jaastad’s response, Rauschenberg replied, “I personally can’t speak to previous inaugurations.”

Despite a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Department of Health and Human Services, O’Keefe Media Group did not receive an explanation.