Latest in fast-moving events as Trump's deadline approaches
7:49 PM EDT - Iran: “Trump has about 20 Hours . . . “
The key aid to Iran Parliamentary Speaker Ghalibaf told media outlets in Iran tonight . . .
In related news, a scheduled press briefing set for tomorrow 8 a.m. at the Pentagon by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Trump’s top military adviser, Gen. Dan Caine, has been cancelled.
Trump’s deadline to expand the scope of war against Iran is tomorrow at 8 p.m.
Yemen Enters Iran War - Attacks Eilat, Israel
A massive geopolitical escalation has taken place Monday night-into-Tueday, Eastern U.S. Time.
Yemen officially announces a historic joint military operation with Iran’s IRGC & Hezbollah.
They launched a coordinated swarm of cruise missiles & drones directly at Eilat.
The Zionist regime of Israel is facing a terrifying multi-front war.
Iran Telling People “Evacuate” entire countries in Middle East
Iran is sending out media postings telling people to “Evacuate the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar immediately.