7:49 PM EDT - Iran: “Trump has about 20 Hours . . . “

The key aid to Iran Parliamentary Speaker Ghalibaf told media outlets in Iran tonight . . .

In related news, a scheduled press briefing set for tomorrow 8 a.m. at the Pentagon by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Trump’s top military adviser, Gen. Dan Caine, has been cancelled.

Trump’s deadline to expand the scope of war against Iran is tomorrow at 8 p.m.

A massive geopolitical escalation has taken place Monday night-into-Tueday, Eastern U.S. Time.

Yemen officially announces a historic joint military operation with Iran’s IRGC & Hezbollah.

They launched a coordinated swarm of cruise missiles & drones directly at Eilat.

The Zionist regime of Israel is facing a terrifying multi-front war.

Iran is sending out media postings telling people to “Evacuate the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar immediately.

Canadian Prepper

Iran’s UNBELIEVABLE NUMBER of Troops Prepared For US Ground Invasion!