Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
1h

And the medical "profession " keeps wondering why many of us no longer trust them. I now take what I hear on the rare times I must go "under advisement " at best....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture