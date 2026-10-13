Saudi Arabia restarted its war with Yemen — and the Houthis answered at its oil heart, from Abqaiq to the pipeline to Yanbu. Now the money that bought its allies is running out, and Pakistan and Turkey won’t fight.



Military and intelligence analyst Larry Johnson joins host Zulfiqar Ali to trace the chain, link by link: the strike that lit the fuse, the damage, the money, the allies, the isolation of Mohammed bin Salman — and the one power that wins.



— 03:13 The oil heart: Abqaiq, the East–West pipeline and the pumping stations, per Larry Johnson.

— 13:27 What Pakistani officers saw in the Saudi–CENTCOM meeting, triple-confirmed by our host’s sources.

— 25:09 Why China, not Washington, comes out on top.



What you’ll learn: how the 13 July strike on Sanaa airport restarted a war frozen since 2022 · why the East–West pipeline matters more than ever · why Saudi money no longer buys Pakistani or Turkish firepower · what leverage Riyadh still has over Washington · what a negotiated end would look like.



Sourcing note: The pumping-station count and the Aramco repair timelines are Larry Johnson’s figures and have not been independently confirmed. Pakistani positions are our host’s own reporting; Pakistan’s Ministry of Information called the New York Times report of PAF strikes “fake and fabricated” on 8 October. On 7 October a Turkish official said Turkey would send mainly defensive and technical support. Public reporting describes the 13 July strike as hitting the Sanaa airport runway; the delegation’s plane diverted to Hodeidah