Netanyahu says Iran’s leaders must go. Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson explains Iran’s answer: a “dead man’s switch” that lets 31 regional commanders fire at pre-selected targets on their own — and why Russian planes, he says, are flying diplomats out.



— 05:09 The dead man’s switch: “In the event of a decapitation strike… The 31 regional commanders of the IRGC have been authorized unilaterally to initiate strikes on their own.”

— 04:21 Russian arms in, diplomats out? What Johnson says the Russian flights signal — and what our host’s Tehran sources say landed after Lavrov left (10:15).

— 24:43 The aim: Netanyahu says Trump “has signed off” on removing Iran’s leadership. Johnson: “that I doubt.”

— 11:44 The window: “as early tonight… tomorrow… if it does not happen by Sunday… highly unlikely.”



What you’ll learn: what Iran’s “mosaic defence” does if Tehran is hit · why killing Iran’s leaders may not end a war · what the Russian flights in and out may signal · the five signs a former CIA analyst reads before a strike · what the UAE offered Iran this week, per our host’s sources — and Iran’s answer.



Sourcing note: Iran’s Mosaic Defence doctrine (31 regional commands with pre-delegated authority) has been reported since March 2026; Larry Johnson’s statement that the orders were issued this week is his own and we could not confirm it. The Russian cargo arrivals, the UAE flights and Iran’s “10 to 1” warning are our host’s sources. The Russian flights carrying diplomats out, the KC-135 departures and the private-jet surge are Johnson’s “reportedly”; we did not find them reported. Aramco’s “two years” could not be located.



Public record: Netanyahu said on 21 October that Iran’s regime must be overthrown “once and for all”. Washington’s ordered departure of non-emergency staff and families was reported on 21 October (State described it as Saudi Arabia-related; Reuters and AFP reported a wider list including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan). Hegseth met Netanyahu at Uvda air base on 19 October; Trump endorsed Netanyahu on 18 October; Israel votes on 27 October. US envoy Tom Barrack said on 23 October that a strike this weekend could happen, while the New York Times reported on 22 October that strike plans were drawn up for after 3 November. Brent hit $114.72 on 23 October, a five-month high. Lavrov visited Tehran on 19 October.

