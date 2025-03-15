What Russia Wants: My Meeting With Sergey Lavrov | Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson

Counter Currents host Larry Johnson reveals what he learned from meeting with Sergey Lavrov and Maria Zakharova during his latest visit to Russia. Here are some of the questions discussed:

*How does Sergey Lavrov see the West's role in the ongoing conflict, and what does he believe is the real agenda behind NATO's eastward expansion?

*Why does Russia view Ukraine's ties with NATO as an existential threat, and how does this reflect on their military strategy?

*What lessons from World War II continue to shape Russia's worldview, especially when it comes to foreign relations today?

*Is Russia's relationship with China truly a strategic alliance, or is there underlying tension in their long-term plans?