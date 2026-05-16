The problem when your star rises too quickly you have to come out with more and more extreme statements.
I have started to become a little alarmed of late about what Jiang is coming out with
Jiang Xueqin’s Most Embarrassing Prediction Exposed (Larry Johnson & Nima Alkhorshid Break It Down)
I found it a little hard to make head-or-tail of this.
I think I’ll stick with David Icke
Why Silicon Valley Is SECRETLY Building a Religion to Summon a God - Prof. Jiang Xueqin
Discussion about this post
No posts
The guy was an obvious placement from when he hit the mainstream. Even a small dig into his rise showed that.