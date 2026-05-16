Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
7h

The guy was an obvious placement from when he hit the mainstream. Even a small dig into his rise showed that.

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture