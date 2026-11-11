Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
3h

Zion Don will continue to manipulate oil markets as long as he can. It will work...until it doesn't I guess. The Wall Street analysts are really this stupid?

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.