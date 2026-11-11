Iran had agreed to meet JD Vance in Doha. Then, sources in Tehran say, its leadership called Beijing and Moscow — and both said withdraw. Host Zulfiqar Ali explains what changed since Monday; Pepe Escobar (Shanghai) and Larry Johnson (Florida) on what Washington does next, why choking Iran runs into Russian ships on the Caspian, and why Tehran won’t wait.



— 06:32 China said: withdraw — the call from Tehran to Beijing, per our host’s sources.

— 10:04 The Caspian tripwire: why Larry Johnson says choking Iran means stopping Russian ships.

— 26:27 Tehran won’t wait: Iran’s decision to end “no war, no peace”, per our host’s sources.



What you’ll learn: how Iran’s leadership said “go ahead and talk” — and why it then withdrew · who Tehran called before deciding · what Pepe Escobar says Rubio told the G7 behind closed doors · why “the Qatari spin” promised a deal that did not exist · what Iran has decided to do next, with or without Trump.



Sourcing note: The account of decisions in Tehran — the Leader’s permission, his reading of Washington, the call to Beijing and Moscow, and the decision to end “no war, no peace” — is our host’s own sourcing and cannot be independently verified; no public readout of those calls exists. “No deal, and no strikes” is Pepe Escobar’s account of leaks from the G7 meeting; “the Qatari spin” is his characterisation. The report that Iran has acquired new technology is our host’s and is unverified. Public record: Qatar’s prime minister met President Trump and Vice President Vance at the White House on 9 November; afterwards Trump said the US remains “locked and loaded”, and a senior Iranian official denied plans for a meeting (Press TV). Secretary Rubio called Iran’s demands “outrageous and ridiculous” on 8 November. Task Force Iron Gate is a CENTCOM unit announced on 7 November covering Iran’s land borders and the Caspian; Treasury’s campaign is “Economic Fury”. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said the East–West pipeline was hit on 9–10 November with operations unaffected. QatarEnergy said in March that about 17% of its LNG capacity would be out for three to five years