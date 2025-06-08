After several high profile Immigration Raids in Los Angeles, crowds have begun to use force against Government Agents, trying to stop the round-up of ILLEGL ALIENS. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass publicly declared "We will not stand for this" and told the public to "Mobilize."

Yesterday, one company owner, whose business was being raided, LOCKED IMMIGRATION AGENTS INSIDE HIS BUSINESS. FBI was called to get them out. When FBI arrived, upwards of a thousand people were blocking them, too. So FBI also called-in Los Angeles Police, who responded with officers in RIOT GEAR.

Yesterday, Friday 06 June 2025, tens-of-thousands marched in the streets opposing the round-up of thousands of additional ILLEGAL ALIENS.

Chaos also erupted as protesters clashed with law enforcement outside a federal detention center holding over 40 ILLEGAL ALIENS. Rubber bullets and tear gas flew. Riot police were called-in to the scene after demonstrators attempted to breach the facility following an ICE raid.

Today, Saturday 07 June 2025, even more are protesting. But the feds are having none of it.

President Trump has signed an Order calling the California State National Guard into federal service! Tonight and tomorrow, federal immigration raids will continue, protected by armed troops from the National Guard.

Pallets filled with Cinder Blocks have been dropped-off (anonymously) in areas where riots are expected. It is believed these cinder blocks are being strategically placed so protesters can hurl them at federal agents.

Protesters elsewhere have also been "equipped" with Cinder blocks and clearly, they're being used:

Elsewhere in the city, Protesters are hurling rocks at marked and unmarked Immigration Vehicles as they drive away with arrested ILLEGAL ALIENS:

This next video shows what it is like INSIDE those vehicles as they get attacked:

Below, a Protester is shown aiming a gun at federal agents who are deploying Tear Gas to disperse rioters:

This activity is already bordering on an actual "Insurrection!" Given the fact that these people are marching on our streets, carrying FOREIGN FLAGS, this is also an "INVASION."

"Border Czar" Tom Homan told FOX NEWS they are going in, TONIGHT!

Protesters backing illegal immigrants have turned parts of L.A. into a demolition derby.

News vans were smashed, roads barricaded, and tempers lit like it’s the Fourth of July.

Mexican flags have gone up, objects have been hurled, and back-up has been called.

Reporter, Matt Seedorff: "This is what's left of our work car. It's a brand new news truck that we got. Looks like they got cinderblocks through the window."

Things will likely get very much worse tonight. Federal Immigration is engaging in mass scale, and the National Guard has been mobilized to protect the operation.

Whatever is about to happen tonight, Attorney General Pam Bondi has made it explicitly clear:

Last night, President Trump took extraordinary action to Call-up 2,000 National Guard troops in California over violent immigration protests. To do it, Trump made rare use of federal power to bypass the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom.

It is the first time since 1965 that a president has activated a state’s National Guard force without a request from that state’s governor. The last time was when President Lyndon B. Johnson sent troops to Alabama to protect civil rights demonstrators in 1965, she said.

Mr. Newsom, a Democrat, immediately rebuked the president’s action. “That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions,” Mr. Newsom said, adding that “this is the wrong mission and will erode public trust.”

Governors almost always control the deployment of National Guard troops in their states. But the directive signed by Mr. Trump cites ”10 U.S.C. 12406,” referring to a specific provision within Title 10 of the U.S. Code on Armed Services. Part of that provision allows the federal deployment of National Guard forces if “there is a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States.”

It also states that the president may call into federal service “members and units of the National Guard of any State in such numbers as he considers necessary to repel the invasion, suppress the rebellion, or execute the laws.”

Mr. Trump’s directive said, “To the extent that protests or acts of violence directly inhibit the execution of the laws, they constitute a form of rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States.”

Trump’s directive also authorized the secretary of defense to “employ any other members of the regular Armed Forces as necessary to augment and support the protection of Federal functions and property in any number determined appropriate in his discretion.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth then posted on X, that active duty Marines were “on high alert” at Camp Pendleton, about 100 miles south of Los Angeles, and could also be mobilized.

Democrats keep engaging in "FA" and keep getting "FO" -- FAFO (Fuck Around - Find Out)

Remember this from the LA fires?

U.S. Homeland Security declared an unlawful assembly, fired tear gas at the federal detention center

National Guard DHS have begun ENGAGING rioters who REFUSE to leave federal property in L.A. 6-8-25

LMAO! Rep. Maxine Waters just tried to storm into an LA federal. The agent tells her NO, slams door

National Guard Robot Dogs have been deployed in Los Angeles for riots

The Truth About The Los Angeles Riots

Gang Members and Illegals Destroying Whats left of LA.

Dramatic footage shows a masked protester on a dirt bike waving a Mexican flag as he performs donuts around a blazing car in Los Angeles during the weekend’s riots.

Trump Sends The National Guard Into LA

