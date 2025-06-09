Share this postSeemorerocks LA Riots: It's A Ritual - Watch The Frequency, Not The FireCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreLA Riots: It's A Ritual - Watch The Frequency, Not The FireRobin WestenraJun 09, 20255Share this postSeemorerocks LA Riots: It's A Ritual - Watch The Frequency, Not The FireCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareJean Nolan weighs in on the LA riots5Share this postSeemorerocks LA Riots: It's A Ritual - Watch The Frequency, Not The FireCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
We lost Christianity as human spirit so most important for the human is not law. Law does not want to see eye to eye.
It's all planned chaos.