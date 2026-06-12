Program Description:

In this episode number 53 of La Quinta Columna, Ricardo Delgado analyzes in detail the threads of the current global narrative, focusing on the shift in attitude of the ecclesiastical hierarchy and the Vatican toward the acceptance of extraterrestrial life. The analysis connects this paradigm shift with the theatrical release of Steven Spielberg’s latest film (Disclosure Day), raising a profound reflection on how the elites and official institutions could be orchestrating a maneuver of mass distraction and manipulation of public perception.

The program also features a questions and answers session from the international community and the presentation of a special video production titled “The Creation,” focused on resistance and the defense of the human essence against transhumanism.

Most important points of the video:

Cinematic analysis: The release of Steven Spielberg’s movie Disclosure Day is examined. The film represents a narrative shift (Psyop) designed to make the population perceive non-human forces as empathetic, benevolent, and savior entities coming from the outside, rather than a threat.

The Vatican’s stance: The historical evolution of the Catholic Church regarding extraterrestrial life is discussed. Facilities such as the telescope on Mount Graham are mentioned, as well as ecclesiastical statements about the possibility of baptizing beings from other planets, interpreting it as a theological preparation for a simulated “first contact.”

Astrophysical signals: This context is linked to recent news regarding NASA’s detection of powerful, cyclical radio signals in deep space.

CERN (Large Hadron Collider): The news about the upcoming scheduled shutdown of the particle accelerator for maintenance is discussed, relating it to peaks in electromagnetic density.

False positives in Málaga: The program echoes news about 400 people affected by errors in colon cancer screenings within the Andalusian Health Service.

Sports protocols: The implementation of strict FIFA protocols in the US regarding thunderstorms and environmental ionization is mentioned with surprise.

Symbolism in the Canary Islands: The Pope’s visit to the islands is analyzed, debating energy centers, the history of the Guanches (the ancient aborigines of the island of Tenerife), and potential electromagnetic radiation measurements in the area.

Therapies and antioxidants: The recommendation to resort to grounding exercises is reiterated, along with the use of precursors such as N-acetylcysteine (NAC) to raise endogenous glutathione, and staying away from sources of high electromagnetic pollution.