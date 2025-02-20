#English - The microplastics that are beginning to be found in people's brains are really the graphene of the fake vaccines that have been inoculated into the population.

Elon Musk, Trump and all the politicians of the world are mere globalist puppets who are part of the global masonic cult, which obeys the orders of demonic entities.

They are satanic, nothing is as it seems.



Ricardo Delgado of La Quinta Columna and David Icke were right.



Wake up.