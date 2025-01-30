Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has decided that fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades will be built by an “outside consultant.”

The decision was made without any consultation with local residents or any process of input from those affected.

Bass appeared in Pacific Palisades on Monday on an unannounced visit together with “chief recovery officer Steve Soboroff,” whom Bass appointed earlier this month — also without local consultation — and who had been absent.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Bass announced her intention to hire a consultant to handle the rebuilding:

The city of Los Angeles is planning to hire an outside consultant to handle a significant rebuilding contract for areas devastated by this month’s Palisades fire, Mayor Karen Bass said Monday. The firm will represent the city’s interests in the wildfire recovery process, including performing damage assessments, monitoring air and water quality, interacting with various federal agencies and ensuring that the city gets as much federal reimbursement as possible, according to chief recovery officer Steve Soboroff. … Details about the scope of the forthcoming contract remain scant, but Bass said Monday that the city was in the midst of reviewing proposals from “major firms” and pledged to make a decision this week.

ousing and land use experts say a Los Angeles city law could require the Pacific Palisades to include “affordable” housing to replace older buildings, and for new buildings where owners cannot definitively prove that their rental apartments had no low-income renters in the past five years.

The new Resident Protections Ordinance taking effect soon requires that “In Higher Opportunity Areas and Moderate Opportunity Areas, units deemed or presumed to be occupied by persons or families above the lower income category shall be replaced with low income units.” The RPO applies to units “subject to a form of rent or price control through a local government’s valid exercise of its police power.”

In the city of Los Angeles, which includes the Pacific Palisades — a “High Opportunity Area" — all apartment buildings built before October 1978 are subject to the city’s rent control ordinance, which means all units in such buildings would need to be replaced with units “affordable” to lower-income renters even if the existing tenants were high income.

