Palisades Fire burned 17,000 acres (0% contained), while Eaton Fire has expanded to 10,000 acres (0% contained)

Newest fire: Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills area

Five dead, 180,000 people under evacuation orders

Most destructive fire in LA history: Ten of billions of dollars in damage (early estimates)

2,000 homes, businesses and other buildings have been damaged or destroyed

Musk Says SpaceX will provide free Starlink terminals to areas hit by LA wildfires

AccuWeather Estimates $52 billion to $57 billion in preliminary damage and economic losses

Arson fears

Fire Map

Evacuation areas

* * *

Update (1436ET):

"I've never seen such destruction," a reporter for ABC7 Eyewitness News said in a live broadcast earlier.

"I've never seen such destruction." AIR7 got aerial views of the wildfire devastation in Pacific Palisades.



ABC7 Eyewitness News

* * *

Update (1350ET):

At a press briefing, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said 180,000 people are under evacuation orders.

Meanwhile, a preliminary estimate from Morningstar DBRS points to insured losses in excess of $8 billion, and some scenarios could cost insurers more than $10 billion. This report was first cited by Bloomberg Intelligence analysts.

* * *

Update (1300ET):

Comedian Adam Carolla goes on an epic rant claiming that Hollywood leftists will become so frustrated with the rebuilding process of their destroyed homes that they'll refuse to vote Democrat.

* * *

Update (1246ET):

LA County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters that some wildfire-impacted areas "looked like a bomb went off."

NEW: Drone footage shows the devastating aftermath of the LA fires which have destroyed thousands of homes.



At this time, five people are deceased, over 2,000 structures have burned down and at least 130,000 residents are under evacuation order.



Unfortunately, forecasters warn…



'The Business Block' in Pacific Palisades appears to be completely burned down. The Starbucks building was 100 years old, commissioned in 1924.



The fire has reached 11,000 acres, with over a thousand…

* * *

The most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history has burned over 17,000 acres with zero containment, scorching the seaside area between Malibu and Santa Monica. The inferno has destroyed at least 2,000 building structures (damage estimates in the tens of billions of dollars) and forced 130,000 residents to evacuate their homes. Meanwhile, a new fire ignited overnight in the Hollywood Hills area.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's latest update on Thursday morning shows that the Palisades Fire has burned through more than 17,200 acres, while the Eaton Fire has expanded to 10,000. Both fires still have zero containment.

Also, the Hurst fire has spread to nearly 900 acres, 10% of which are contained, while the Lidia Fire has burned 350 acres, 40% of which are contained.

The newest, the Sunset Fire, was sparked on Wednesday night in Hollywood Hills and has grown to dozens of acres.

Driving into LA and ANTOHER fire has started in the Hollywood Hills.



Apparently all fires from Pacific palisades to Altadena are still at 0% containment.



I can't even keep up at this point



An immediate evacuation order has been issued for residents on "Laurel Canyon Blvd to the west, Hollywood Blvd to the south, Cahuenga Blvd/101…

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, at least 130,000 people are under evacuation warnings or orders due to the Palisades and Eaton fires.

New drone shot from Pacific Palisades shows entire blocks of homes literally burned to the ground. The Palisades Fire alone could become the "costliest" fire in U.S. history.



Courtesy of @KitKarzen pic.twitter.com/L5z7mvdLTt — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) January 8, 2025

A new shortwave infrared satellite image by Maxar Technologies shows burning buildings by the Eaton fire in northeast Los Angeles.

Imagery from Maxar also shows areas of Palisades fire.

Map of Fires

Over 338,000 energy customers were without power as of early Thursday morning, including 181,000 in LA County.

Not one word from LA Mayor Karen Bass about the situation.

'Do you owe citizens an apology for being absent whilst their homes were burning? Do you regret cutting the fire department's budget?

@skydavidblevins questions the mayor of LA, Karen Bass, as she faces backlash regarding the California wildfires.

Many call for her to be recalled immediately for slashing the fire budgets and lack of leadership.

Fire Chief complained to the LA Mayor last month about budget cuts limiting her dept. The funds were diverted to help migrants

Joe Rogan's LA fire warning six months ago...

LA Fires Predicted with incredible accuracy by Fireman who spoke to Joe Rogan

There are mounting fears that some of these fires are intentional...

This is Andrew Huberman first hand seeing arsonists light a fire in LA



I have been told by the LAPD that arson is a major issue in LA right now

"The LA fires look like Terrorism ... These places are miles apart. ... Are you supposed to believe that wind teleports a fire miles away but no where in between?" one X use said.

The LA fires look like Terrorism.



1. Palisades

2. Pasadena

3. ⁠Sunset

4. ⁠Studio City



These places are miles apart.



Are you supposed to believe that wind teleports a fire miles away but no where in between?



Trump will be President in just ~10 days.



There's more to this.

*Developing...

Radio & transmission towers in SoCal about to go down

Malibu waterfront homes completely devastated by the LA wildfires

Aerial view of the wildfire devastation in Pacific Palisades shows almost no buildings left standing.

Gavin Newsom: “Not my job”

"I have no answers, the local people are going to have to figure this out”

Handbags!

From Michael Shellenberger

Over the next few weeks you’re going to hear Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass, and the Democratic Party tell you that there’s nothing that could have been done to prevent the fires from destroying Los Angeles. Those will be lies. They could have prevented them. Governor Newsom cut the funding for preventing forest fires and failed to build sufficient water resources for fighting fires. Mayor Karen Bass cut $17.5 million in funding for the Los Angeles Fire Department and then went to Ghana even though she knew of the risk of catastrophic fires. It’s true that California, in general, and Los Angeles, in particular, are fiery places. It’s true that the Santa Ana winds made the fires worse. But Newsom and Bass have known about those hazards for all of their careers and failed to deal with them. Their rank incompetence and lack of leadership are shocking and scandalous. It’s hard to overstate how badly they screwed up water management. LA firefighters haven’t had the water they needed. Newsom hasn’t built the new water reservoirs that Los Angeles needed. And Newsom even cut the budget for water infrastructure projects last year. Why is that? Part of the reason is that they were focused on other things. Making the fire department more racially diverse. Climate change. Homelessness. And the reason they were focused on those things is because those are what the radical Left that controls the Democratic party wanted them to focus on. Year after year, they do nothing while focusing on things like trans and Trump and climate and ignoring the things that really matter to the people of California. The Democrats in California aren’t like Democrats in other states. They are radicals. I would know, since when I was a young radical I moved to California for that reason. As many of us get older, we become more moderate. We become more practical. We understand firefighters and police officers are necessary. We are reminded of the importance of things like safe streets and hard work and good schools. But more than that, I saw the consequences of radical progressive policies on the environment, homelessness, crime, education, water, and everything else. Violent criminals, in particular, are devouring Los Angeles, Oakland, and the rest of California. The people who control the Democratic Party in California worship books about Los Angeles, like City of Quartz by the Marxist author Mike Davis. In that book, Davis claims that the problem in Los Angeles is that too much money goes to things like firefighting to protect wealthy neighborhoods. They did the same thing on crime and homelessness. They failed to provide adequate funding to the police. They weakened the laws that allowed for burglaries and robberies. They subsidized homelessness, attracting homeless people from around the United States to camp illegally and start fires. Over half of the fires in places like Los Angeles and Oakland are caused by the homeless committing arson, often out of some petty revenge. We don’t know what started all of the fires, but at least one started within the housing subdivision. Others may have started in the interface between housing and wildlands. Or it could have been started by the homeless. Whatever the case, California and LA didn’t invest enough in preventing fires because they were distracted by radical Left causes. When Rick Caruso ran for Mayor against Karen Bass, he called for increasing the fire department’s budget. A big part of the reason he lost is simply because he was white. I watched focus groups in 2022 and the most racist people were white liberals in Los Angeles. When they discussed the mayoral race, the white people overwhelmingly said they couldn’t vote for a white man and had to vote for a black woman because she was black. The Latino men and women in separate focus groups were much less racist. They wanted to know about their policies. It was the radical Left that invented the racist idea that white people alive today should feel guilty about things white people did in the past. Racist white guilt led people in Los Angeles and California to vote against a guy who would have prevented those fires. And so, over the next few weeks, when you hear Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass, and the Democratic Party tell you that there’s nothing they could have done to prevent the fires from destroying Los Angeles, don’t believe them. It’s time for California to grow up and move beyond the juvenile Leftism that has destroyed the state and destroyed Los Angeles. We can’t trust our leaders to run anything. It’s not just incompetence. It’s that they really don’t care. It’s time for Californians to demand new leaders — ones who aren’t beholden to the radicals who control the Democratic Party.

Epic Adam Carolla rant from a hotel after the LA wildfires forced to evacuate from his home

He predicts Hollywood leftists will be so frustrated by the rebuild effort that they will not vote Democrat: "You guys all voted for Karen Bass, the mayor of Los Angeles. You all voted for Gavin Newsom, and now you fucking get what you get. now that your house is on fire. So here's what's going to happen. All these people who are deep blue Democrats are now going to have to pull a permit to rebuild, and they're going to get the 28 year old bitch from the Coastal Commission telling them to go fuck off and then they're going to vote for Trump or whoever's Trumpian next. When they start getting the regulation, they're going to go nuts. And when they start running into the bureaucracy and the red tape, they're going to start going nuts and they're going to vote for Rick Caruso next time. They're going to find out they're going to get bit by their own snake. They're going to convert. I am telling you, these are the bluest people on the planet and they're going to be fucking rip shit pissed when the City and the Coastal Commission tell them to fuck off. We're going to have to restructure the whole thing because we can't have nine angry lesbians controlling everything that goes on in Malibu, the Palisades and Santa Monica." This is why Californians pay the highest taxes: So that their government can completely fail them in their time of need.

God’s Chosen People again

In 1994, the Resnicks secretly seized control of California’s public water supply.

HERE is the document

Dane Wigington on the fires

Massive Geo-Engineered Fires and Weather Engulfing CA!

Dane Wigington of GeoEngineeringWatch.org joins Stew to talk about the horrific details of these government-sponsored DEW-directed LA wildfires!

BBN, Jan 9, 2025 – ARMAGEDDON in California as Palisades fires burn entire neighborhoods...

California's biggest home insurance provider, State Farm, has announced that it will be discontinuing coverage for tens of thousands of policies in the state this summer in a move that many are interpreting as a strong sign that the insurance industry suspects something big is about to go down there.

On March 20, State Farm announced that 72,000 home and apartment policies in California will be cut, citing issues such as the increasing risk of catastrophes, regulatory costs and ongoing inflation. The move is a major blow to California homeowners, who are already grappling with insufficient policy coverage and high insurance rates.

In their announcement, the company said that the homeowners insurance policies for 30,000 customers, including condominium owners, will not be renewed. They also will be putting an end to offering commercial apartment policies and will not renew the 42,000 that they currently have in place. The cancellations will begin this summer, with homeowners insurance cancellations starting on July 3, followed by commercial property policy cancellations on August 20.

In a statement, State Farm said that they did not make the decision lightly. They added that they take “seriously our responsibility to maintain adequate claims-paying capacity for our customers and to comply with applicable financial solvency laws. It is necessary to take these actions now.”

Last year, State Farm announced that it would not be accepting any new home insurance applications in the state because of “historic” rises in inflation and construction costs. This was followed by a rate hike for 20 percent of its existing customers. Seven of California's 12 biggest insurance groups have been either restricting or pausing new homeowners insurance policies during the last year.

Many Californians have already been struggling to insure their homes and commercial properties in the face of rising rates, strict coverage limitations and discontinued policies in areas that are susceptible to natural disasters. State Farm reported a net loss of $6.3 billion last year.

California insurance commissioner Ricardo Lara said that he would like to investigate the insurance company but wants to proceed carefully to avoid pushing other insurance companies out of California.

"Insurance companies are not like utility companies," Lara told KABC News. "By law, they don't have to be here, and when we try to overregulate, we'll see what happened after the Northridge earthquake, when the legislature came in and tried to overregulate, and they no longer write earthquake insurance in California."

What risks is the insurance industry anticipating in California?

Although the increasing prevalence of wildfires is undoubtedly a factor in California's insurance problem, crime is also a growing issue, especially in liberal-run cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles. Many analysts believe that home break-ins are also playing a role in State Farm's decision.

Although the company has yet to indicate exactly who will be subjected to the cuts, it will be interesting to see where they ultimately land. This will give a much clearer indication of what they are expecting to happen and what risks they are most concerned about at the moment.

United Policyholders’ John Lautcher said that the move will “put a lot of people in a difficult bind,” adding that he believes the company may be asked to explain how they choose whose policies are cut.

“I would think they would have to share with the department some logical selection process," he added.

Consumer Watchdog Executive Director Carmen Balber said: “It's an outrage that State Farm is dumping so many customers that have paid their premiums diligently for decades with the expectation that their home insurance will be there when they need it."