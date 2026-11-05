Catherine Austin Fitts is an investment banker and former Bush administration official known for her critiques of government finance and advocacy for transparent economic systems. She later established Solari, Inc., and publishes The Solari Report, offering insights into global finance and governance.
Kushner, Epstein, Black Budgets & the Banker's Breakaway Civilization | Catherine Austin Fitts
Catherine Austin Fitts is an investment banker and former Bush administration official known for her critiques of government finance and advocacy for transparent economic systems. She later established Solari, Inc., and publishes The Solari Report, offering insights into global finance and governance.
Epstein, Palantir and Flock and MOSSAD!!!! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carbyne_(company)