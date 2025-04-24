The board launched the probe during an emergency meeting on Easter Sunday.

One day after it was reported that World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab, 88, resigned after Chairman after 55 years, the WSJ reports that Schwab is under investigation by the organization he created after a whistleblower alleged financial and ethical misconduct by Mr. "eat the bugs" and his wife. In an anonymous letter from sent to the board of directors by 'current and former Forum employees,' Schwab and his wife are accused of commingling their personal affairs with WEF resources without proper oversight, and much more...