Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, whose annual gathering of business and political leaders in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos became a symbol of globalisation, has resigned as chair of its trustees.

The Geneva-based WEF made the announcement on Monday after revealing earlier this month that the 87-year-old Schwab, who for decades has been the face of the Davos get-together, would be stepping down, without giving a firm timeline.

https://www.reuters.com/business/davos-meeting-founder-klaus-schwab-steps-down-world-economic-forum-chair-2025-04-21/

You’ll own nothing, eat bugs, and drink... less water

APR 23, 2025

First, Klaus Schwab wanted us to eat bugs.

Now his replacement, Børge Brende, wants us to cut back on drinking water.

Not soda. Not alcohol. Water.

You seriously can’t make this stuff up.

No meat.

No gas.

No privacy.

Now? No water.

What’s next — stop breathing?

You’ll own nothing, drink nothing, and be happy.