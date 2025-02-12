Trump hosts Jordan’s king as Palestinians reject forced displacement

President Trump meets Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the White House as he escalates pressure on the key US ally to take ethnically cleansed Palestinians from Gaza.

Trump reiterated his plan to take over the strip. King Abdullah said Arab nations will come to the US in response to Trump’s Gaza plan

President Donald Trump said that his plan to take over the Gaza strip is 'going to work out' alongside King Abdullah II of Jordan at the White House.

However, Abdullah demurred when he was put on the spot about Trump's Middle Eastern Riviera plan, saying 'let's wait until the Egyptians' have a chance to respond when asked about the president's ideas.

Abdullah did commit to accepting 2,000 sick Palestinian children into Jordan.

Last night, Trump threatened to cut off aid to Jordan and Egypt if the countries don't accept Palestinians from Gaza.

Trump says the U.S. will 'cherish' Gaza, as King Abdullah commits to taking in 2,000 Palestinian children

By Nikki Schwab, Chief Campaign Correspondent at the White House

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. will 'cherish' Gaza, during a meeting alongside Jordan's King Abdullah II, brushing off reporters asking for details on how the U.S. would take ownership over the wartorn Palestinian territory.

'We're not going to have to buy. We're going to have Gaza. We don't have to buy, there's nothing to buy. We will have Gaza. There's no reason to buy. There is nothing to buy - it's Gaza, it's a wartorn area,' Trump said. 'We're going to take it, we're going to hold it, we're going to cherish it.'

Abdullah said that Jordan planned to accept 2,000 Palestinian children - while Trump's larger plans for the region would mean moving 2 million Palestinians from Gaza and into neighboring countries.

'I didn't know that. What you just said - 2,000 children with cancer or other problems,' Trump told the king. 'And that's really a beautiful gesture, that's really good and we appreciate it.'

Abdullah demurred when asked about Trump's larger plan - for the U.S. to take over Gaza and turn it into the 'Riviera of the Middle East.'

'I think that we have to keep in mind that there is a plan from Egypt and the Arab countries,' the king said.

At another point, Abdullah addded, 'As I said we will be in Saudi Arabia to discuss how we can work with the president and with the United States. So I think let's wait until the Egyptians can come and present it to the president and let's not get ahead of ourselves.'

During the 20-minute back-and-forth, Trump also walked back the threat that he could cut Jordan and Egypt's foreign aid if they didn't endorse his Gaza plan.

'No, I think we'll do something. I don't have to threaten with money,' Trump said. 'We do - we contribute a lot of money to Jordan and to Egypt, by the way, a lot, to both, but I don't have to threaten that. I think we're above that. I do believe we're above that.'

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14384663/trump-white-house-live-updates-king-jordan-gaza.html?s=09

King Hussein could not withstand Trump’s bullying

This is what he said to Trump

OTHER NEWS

🚨Egyptian President REJECTS US VISIT | Trump: “HELL ON SATURDAY” | Resistance Front BOOSTED RESPONSE