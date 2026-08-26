Not surprisingly my You Tube feed is full of stuff - it’s all a giant distraction from the things that REALLY matter.

So here we go!

“King Charles is a Bigger Crook Than Prince Andrew” – Norman Baker

Is King Charles quietly at the centre of the biggest financial questions surrounding the modern monarchy? In this explosive conversation, former MP and investigative author Norman Baker argues that while Prince Andrew became the public face of royal scandal, the far more important story may involve the enormous wealth, constitutional influence, and financial privileges surrounding King Charles himself.



Norman Baker joins Andrew Gold to unpack the hidden financial systems, exemptions, and royal protections that critics believe place King Charles at the heart of a deeply unaccountable institution.



In this focused discussion, Baker explains why he believes the public often misunderstands where real royal power and influence actually sit. While Prince Andrew’s controversies generated headlines around Jeffrey Epstein and royal scandal, Baker argues that the monarchy’s financial machinery — particularly involving the Duchy of Cornwall and Duchy of Lancaster — deserves far greater scrutiny.



Why do critics believe the King benefits from extraordinary financial privileges unavailable to ordinary citizens? And why are so many royal wealth arrangements protected from the level of transparency expected from public institutions?



The conversation explores royal tax exemptions, constitutional influence, hidden lobbying powers, and the “Spider Letters” controversy that exposed Charles’ attempts to privately influence government policy before becoming King.



Baker also reflects on the wider question of whether the monarchy’s financial structure still makes sense in a modern Britain facing economic stagnation, rising taxes, and declining global influence. Why do many people believe the institution continues operating with assumptions rooted in imperial Britain rather than modern democratic accountability?



Drawing on years of political experience and investigative research, Baker argues that public attention often focuses on sensational royal scandals while ignoring the deeper systems of wealth and privilege operating quietly behind the scenes.



What makes this conversation particularly compelling is its focus on power rather than personality. Baker explains why he believes the monarchy’s greatest controversies are not always about individual behaviour — but about the constitutional and financial protections surrounding the institution itself.



The discussion also touches on Prince Andrew, royal finances, inherited privilege, palace secrecy, media deference, and why debates around monarchy reform continue intensifying across Britain.



This interview stays tightly centred on one key issue: why Norman Baker believes King Charles represents the far bigger question surrounding royal power, wealth, and accountability in modern Britain.



If you’re interested in the Royal Family, King Charles, royal finances, constitutional privilege, and the hidden workings of Britain’s elite institutions, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss.



🎥 Watch the full podcast here:

Royal Expert: How The Royals Made Their Money

‘NEVER BEEN WORSE’: Prince William at breaking point with King Charles over Harry and Andrew

The relationship between King Charles and his heir, Prince William, is reportedly "as bad as it has ever been." From William's uncompromising red line regarding Prince Andrew to Charles's rush to reconcile with Prince Harry without an apology, the divide inside the monarchy is widening fast.



Paula Froelich and Tom Sykes (The Daily Beast) dive into William’s total refusal to engage with the King's reconciliations, the Palace's iron grip on the UK press rota, and whether the King’s health battles are driving a reckless push for family peace at the expense of the institution.

Do we take this at all seriously?

BREAKING: King Charles CONFIRMS Final Ban On Harry & Meghan’s Official Return

For years, there had always been one possibility hanging over the royal family: that Prince Harry and Meghan might somehow find a road back. Perhaps not to the life they once lived, perhaps not to the positions they once held, but to some official place inside the monarchy. Then King Charles made a decision that shattered even that possibility. This was not another warning. It was not a temporary restriction. In this dramatized account, the door was finally closed.

Prince William & Catherine Just Made A Tragic Announcement About King Charles —Camilla In TEARS

From David Icke