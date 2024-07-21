Washington, DC is leaking like a sieve with rumors that Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle will RESIGN Monday.

Apparently, she got told by a number of Senators and other officials at the Republican National Convention that she needs to be out before the SHTF.

In particular, her demand that the Secret Service have thirty percent FEMALE agent recruits, her refusing several prior requests for additional security from President Trump and his staff, and her substituting Homeland Security Guards for Secret Service Agents at the Butler, PA rally where Trump got shot.

It is RUMORED the Senators told her she will be painted as "incompetent" in front of the entire country in televised hearings, and when that happens, any chance she may have for a private sector job, would literally vanish overnight.

Of course, Washington, DC leaks rumors about lots of different things, all the time. Some turn out to be true, others not.

We'll see if this rumor is true.