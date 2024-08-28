The sudden appearance of "Tactical Symbol B" appearing on Belarus Army units, their movement toward the Ukraine Border, and sudden L-Band GPS Disruption are triggering fears Belarus is about the enter the Russia-Ukraine conflict; dooming Ukraine to fast defeat.

Imagery along the Belarus Border near the Poland Border is showing SOME of the Belarus armor has been inscribed with the letter "B":

And on support vehicles:

The use of Tactical Symbols on military vehicles was initially observed when Russian Forces began sending different Units into Ukraine two years ago, allowing Russian troops to quickly identify "Friend or Foe" on a battlefield." In the two-plus years of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Belarus troops - which have steadfastly remained OUTSIDE the battle zone, have never once displayed any such tactical symbols -- until now.

The movement of significant amounts of Belarus Army vehicles and Armor toward the Ukraine Border, and the marking of those vehicles with a Tactical Symbol ("B") gives rise to fears that Belarus is about to enter the conflict on the side of Russia.

MORE:

This morning in the area of the Poland-Belarus Border, outside observers noted sudden, strong, disruption of L-Band GPS Signals in that exact area:

The L-Band of GPS is almost universally used by weapons systems to lock onto final approach to hit targets. So why the sudden severe or complete blockage of L-Band in the areas where Belarus troops are now moving, unless they want to assure they aren't hit by incoming weapons?

WHY WOULD BELARUS MOVE TROOPS, NOW?

In the two+ years of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Belarus has not moved its forces within 10k of the Ukraine Border. Yet right now, that is exactly what is taking place. People who are long-time observers of the situation wonder "Why now?"

It turns out that, for months now, it has been widely known that NATO Troops have been entering the Russia-Ukraine battle, COVERTLY, from inside Poland.

While no factual reason has yet been given for the sudden movement of Belarus troops, tanks, and armor, toward the Ukraine Border near the Poland Border, widespread SPECULATION says that Belarus troops may enter Ukraine to pivot and face Poland's Border, to prevent further infiltration of NATO troops into Ukraine.

Ukraine has loudly protested this sudden, and now ongoing, movement of Belarus forces nearer to Ukraine's northern border. Those protests have fallen on deaf ears.

If Belarus enters Ukraine, pivots to face the Poland Border, and thereby cuts-off the flow of NATO troops and weapons into Ukraine, most observers say Ukraine will be doomed.

When the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, Ukraine had the largest standing army in Europe; 800,000 troops. As of today, more than 650,000 of them are dead.

So ferocious has the Russian army been, that even more than a year after Ukraine began a draft to conscript people into their army, including boys as young as 16 and even women, the average life-expectancy of a Ukraine soldier in battle with the Russians, is . . . . . . . . . four hours.

The mass-media in the US and in Europe, have carefully concealed this fact while they "spin" the West's "narrative" that Ukraine is winning. That lie is being exposed daily as Russian forces route more and more Ukraine forces from the eastern areas that have seceded and joined Russia.

Without the flow of western reserve troops, and western weapons coming in from Poland and Romania, Ukraine will be quickly doomed.

https://warnews247.gr/war-monitor/oukrania/to-kiebo-zhta-adeia-gia-strathgika-plhgmata-bathia-sth-rwsikh-endoxwra-paradidei-stis-hpa-lista-pithanwn-rwsikwn-stoxwn-kai-zhta-jassm-er-gia-ta-f-16/

Ukrainian officials are preparing to present a detailed list of potential military targets in Russia to US national security officials in a bid to persuade Washington to lift its restrictions on the use of US weapons for strikes inside Russian territory.

According to Politico, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and senior adviser Andriy Yermak will personally deliver that list during high-level talks in Washington this week.

Ukraine's argument centers on the belief that these remote strikes at select locations inside Russian territory would bolster its military efforts by hitting key Russian targets, some of which Kiev says remain vulnerable despite Russia moving critical offensive and its defense elements further from the border.

However, the US has expressed concerns that such actions could escalate the conflict, with Russia possibly responding with even more fierce attacks in Ukraine.

As Politico reports, there is reasonable speculation that the Biden administration may be reconsidering its stance on restrictions, as some Ukrainian officials and lawmakers have seen signs of a possible shift in US policy.

In this context, Ukraine may receive AGM-158A JASSM or AGM-158B JASSM-ER missiles, which have an extended range. The US already supplies Ukraine with ATACMS missiles, which have almost the same range as the AGM-158A.

Equipping Ukrainian F-16s with these missiles will allow the Ukrainian military to carry out strategic strikes deep into the Russian hinterland.

The decision could significantly affect Ukraine's ability to conduct offensive operations across its borders, a move Kiev sees as critical to countering Russian advances.

"The US is playing with fire," says Lavrov

Russia said the West was "playing with fire" by considering allowing Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia with Western missiles and warned the United States that World War Three would not be confined to Europe.

Ukraine attacked Russia's western Kursk region on August 6 and has seized a chunk of territory in the biggest foreign offensive against Russia since World War II.

Sergei Lavrov, who has served as Putin's foreign minister for more than 20 years, said the West was seeking to escalate the war in Ukraine and was "going around" considering Ukrainian requests to ease restrictions on the use of weapons provided from abroad.

"We now confirm once again that playing with fire - and they look like little children playing with matches - is very dangerous for adult uncles and aunts who have been entrusted with nuclear weapons in one or another Western country" , Lavrov told reporters in Moscow.

"The Americans are unequivocally associating talks about World War III as something that, God forbid, if it happens, it will concern Europe only ," Lavrov said.

Lavrov added that Russia has " clarified" its nuclear doctrine.

Russia's 2020 nuclear doctrine sets out when its president would consider using a nuclear weapon: broadly in response to an attack using nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction or conventional weapons "when the very existence of the state is threatened."