Seemorerocks

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Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
5m

Ken O'Keefe: hundreds of US troops dead

Former marine exposes Trump and the state of Israel

https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/ken-okeefe-hundreds-of-us-troops

ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.08.12 Wed

https://substack.com/@seemorerocks

5:54 horizontal embedded YouTube video watch and listen and or listen in app in background multitasking in browser or mail

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jef
1h

while he's right politically, i could do without the religious references, a bit less vitriol and spit would make him easier to hear.

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