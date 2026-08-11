Ken O'Keefe: hundreds of US troops deadFormer marine exposes Trump and the state of IsraelRobin WestenraAug 11, 2026947Share947Share
Ken O'Keefe: hundreds of US troops dead
Former marine exposes Trump and the state of Israel
https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/ken-okeefe-hundreds-of-us-troops
ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.08.12 Wed
https://substack.com/@seemorerocks
5:54 horizontal embedded YouTube video watch and listen and or listen in app in background multitasking in browser or mail
while he's right politically, i could do without the religious references, a bit less vitriol and spit would make him easier to hear.