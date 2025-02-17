The lights are going out all over Europe

Little Napoleon has called a summit. Europe's collective nervous breakdown. Starmer has declared war on Russia, Trump and the US. And EU's anti-US uprising is an uprising against peace

Sir Keir Starmer has announced he is “ready and willing” to put British troops on the ground in Ukraine to enforce any peace deal.

In an exclusive article for The Telegraph, the Prime Minister said he had not taken the decision to consider putting British servicemen and women “in harm’s way” lightly.

It is the first time he has explicitly said he is considering deploying British peacekeepers to Ukraine, and comes ahead of a meeting with European leaders in Paris on Monday.

The emergency gathering was called by Emmanuel Macron, the French president, after it emerged that European leaders had not been invited to early Ukraine peace talks between the US and Russia, and senior members of Donald Trump’s administration signalled that US security support for Europe would be scaled back.

Sir Keir Starmer is poised to join European Union leaders at an emergency summit on Monday, after the United States urged them to come up with "ideas" or be frozen out of talks over peace plans for Ukraine.

Keir Starmer has emphasized “deep responsibility” in potentially putting British personnel at risk

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced that the UK is ready to play a “leading role” in providing security guarantees to Kiev and deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission, should a ceasefire agreement with Russia be reached.

In an article for The Telegraph on Sunday, Starmer described the Ukraine conflict as a “once-in-a-generation moment” and an “existential” issue for Europe, justifying the potential deployment of British personnel.

“The UK is ready to play a leading role in accelerating work on security guarantees for Ukraine… But it also means being ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary,” the Prime Minister wrote.

“I do not say that lightly. I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm’s way,” he added. “But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country.”

Starmer’s announcement comes as European leaders prepare to convene in Paris on Monday for emergency talks, prompted by US President Donald Trump’s recent push for a peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin and growing concerns over a potential reduction in US defense commitments in Europe.

On Wednesday, Trump surprised Washington’s European allies with a lengthy call to Putin to discuss possible steps toward resolving the Ukraine conflict. Since then, the US State Department has circulated a document reportedly containing six questions to assess European nations’ willingness to commit to a long-term security arrangement for Kiev.

“If third-country military forces were to be deployed to Ukraine as part of a peace arrangement, what would you consider to be the necessary size of such a European-led force?” was one of the questions, according to Reuters. Another question reportedly asked: “What additional capabilities, equipment, and maintenance sustainment options is your Government prepared to provide to Ukraine to improve its negotiating hand and increase pressure on Russia?”

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky claimed in January that Kiev needs “at least” 200,000 European soldiers as peacekeepers to enforce any potential agreement with Russia. However, analysts cited recently by the New York Times consider this figure unattainable, noting that deploying even 40,000 troops would be challenging.

The Trump administration has repeatedly signaled its intent to minimize US involvement once a potential truce is reached, instead seeking to shift the financial and logistical burden of supporting Kiev onto regional allies.

“To be clear, as part of any security guarantee, there will not be US troops deployed to Ukraine,” US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told the Ukraine Defense Contact Group last week.

Moscow’s permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, emphasized last week that no peacekeeping force can legally operate without a mandate from the UN Security Council. Senior Russian diplomat Rodion Miroshnik previously warned that “any contingent entering the territory of Ukraine without the consent and permission of Russia is a military target, with quite understandable consequences.”

US taxpayers “deserve to be recouped” for the billions of dollars Washington “invested” in the Ukraine conflict, Michael Waltz says

FILE PHOTO: US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz © AP / Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Washington expects Kiev to repay the US for the “investments” it has made in the Ukraine conflict, US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz told Fox News on Sunday. He argued that repaying the American people would be the best way for Ukraine to ensure continued assistance in the future.

Waltz’s remarks came after Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky reportedly “politely declined” to sign a document granting the US rights to 50% of Ukraine’s future mineral reserves, allegedly seeking a “better deal.” Former US President Donald Trump has recently demanded the “equivalent of $500 billion worth of rare earths” from Ukraine in exchange for what he estimates to be “more than $300 billion” that Washington has provided to Kiev in various forms of aid amid its conflict with Moscow.

“The American people deserve to be recouped, deserve to have some type of payback for the billions they have invested in this war,” Waltz said on Sunday. “I can’t think of anything that would make the American people more comfortable with future investments than if we were able to be in a partnership and have the American people made whole.”

The national security advisor added that Zelensky “would be very wise to enter into this agreement with the United States.”

Zelensky has previously stated that he wants to establish a mutually beneficial “partnership” rather than simply handing over Ukraine’s natural resources. Meanwhile, his prime minister, Denis Shmigal, has proposed granting the EU access to Ukraine’s resources in exchange for cooperation with Kiev and investments in the country’s reconstruction.

Waltz also claimed that the US “has borne the brunt” of Western military and financial aid to Kiev. Officially, the US Congress has authorized roughly $175 billion for Ukraine since 2022, though a significant portion of that funding has gone to American industries and government activities related to the conflict. According to Germany’s Kiel Institute for the World Economy, as of October 2024, the US had provided Ukraine with approximately $92 billion in financial and military assistance, while EU nations and the UK had allocated a combined $131 billion.

A 2024 World Economic Forum report noted that Ukraine “holds immense potential as a major global supplier of critical raw materials” essential for defense, high-tech, and green energy industries. The country has Europe’s largest titanium and lithium reserves, though these are not classified as rare-earth elements.

Zelensky has previously acknowledged that much of Ukraine’s mineral-rich territory is now under Russian control. According to Forbes, around $7 trillion worth of Ukraine’s former mineral wealth is located in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which joined Russia in 2022.

The USA has announced that the Europeans will not be present at the upcoming peace talks concerning Ukraine.

A meeting between the Americans and Russians in Saudi Arabia, likely at the end of THIS month, has now been confirmed.

The fact that Europeans are being deliberately kept OUT of this meeting, by the United States, has caused horrified reactions in Europe; so much so, that there seems to be an actual Hissy-Fit taking place!

They simply do not understand why they are being sidelined, and seem totally unaware of their actual role in NATO and in the world.

Your trusted servant, Hal Turner, wants to help Europe understand. So, Europe . . . . Here is your role:

NATO military spending is about $1.3 TRILLION. Of that, the United States spends $811 BILLION. That puts the U.S. spending at about Sixty-Six percent (66%) of NATO.

There are presently thirty-two (32) Member states in NATO, yet one -- the United States -- provides 66% of the defense spending. One country out of 32 countries provides two-thirds of NATO military spending.

Ergo, that one country, gets to decide who does or does not attend.

Need further help, Europe? OK. Here:

The chart above shows how much the United States has to spend on Defense, in order to provide protection for itself and all those little NATO member countries.

Given this reality, it is quite clear that the United States is the absolute sole, essential, country and as such, the United States decides who does what.

Now, maybe the Europeans thought that they were "equals" in NATO. Harsh reality proves otherwise.

THAT is why Europe cannot attend the US-Russia meeting.

It is the US that will be called upon most - and worst - if the Russia-Ukraine conflict spreads. And the so-called "leaders" of many of those little countries in Europe, seem to by psychiatrically delusional in their approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

For instance, the tiny countries of the United Kingdom and Estonia have the absolute most militant attitude and approach to the situation between Russia and Ukraine. You would think, from the things they say, that they are powerful. Reality shows otherwise.

The United States Army has about 1.1 Million troops. The British Army has a whopping . . . . . . seventy-seven thousand (77,000) troops. The British Army can't even fill-up Wembley Stadium in London! Estonia has six-thousand (6,000) troops. Radio City music hall in New York City holds more people than the Estonian Army has in it.

What, exactly, do the British and the Estonians think their armies could possibly do against the Russian Army?

Realistically, both countries could do precisely nothing. Yet, for some reason, both countries think THEY should be at the US-Russia Negotiations??????

No.

If there was going to be an actual war in Europe between Russia and "NATO" it would actually be between the United States and Russia. NATO just doesn't have enough weight to do anything meaningful.

As such, there is no reason whatsoever to include our NATO vassals in the discussions with Russia, about Ukraine.

Europe may not like this reality, but it is the reality nonetheless.

Besides, it has been Europe that pushed and pushed and pushed the Russia-Ukraine situation and actually CAUSED the war. Why would the United States suffer allowing those very people sabotaging peace talks so they can push more?