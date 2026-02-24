https://twitter-thread.com/t/2025248542227349682

Last night, I was contacted by a former roommate of Keir Starmer.



After our conversation, I now believe that he is the most dangerous Prime Minister Britain has ever had.



Here’s what he told me:

My source lived with Starmer whilst attending Oxford University in the 1980s.



At the time, Starmer was involved with the Militant tendency, an “authoritarian” Marxist group within the Labour Party, even inviting expelled Liverpool councillor Derek Hatton to give a speech.

However, my source claims that he found it “surprisingly easy” to “recruit” Starmer to his own Trotskyist group, which was “credibly rumoured to be financed by [Libyan leader] Gaddafi”.



He added: “Recent weeks make me think my most conspirational suspicions might not be off.”

Starmer’s former roommate explained that “undercover police officers were around Keir from a young age”.



“The Spycop inquiry revealed that there was an undercover officer in every organisation at the time, so now we have to ask: who was ours?”

My source believes that the British intelligence link could be an explanation for “how devoid of all political spine he is”.



Starmer’s driver and document handler during the McLibel case was outed as a police asset who got into a sexual relationship with one of the defendants.

“But,” Starmer’s former roommate told me, “others think he was turned later, when he joined the Trilateral Commission.”



The Trilateral Commission was created in the 1970s by US billionaire David Rockefeller. Starmer is the ONLY person to have joined as a sitting British MP.

Rockefeller set up the Trilateral Commission to deal with “an excess of democracy”.



Keir Starmer joined whilst serving as shadow Brexit secretary under Jeremy Corbyn.



Jeffrey Epstein and Peter Mandelson were also members.

The Trilateral Commission also includes Blackrock CEO Larry Fink, who has been wooed by several members of the Starmer administration, including Rachel Reeves and Angela Rayner.



Palantir, another US giant, has won multi-million government contracts “without competitive tender”.

My source claims that Starmer is “not leading anything”.



But since the fall of key allies Morgan McSweeney and Peter Mandelson, Starmer is attempting to reassert his position with two new appointments:



Antonia Romeo as Cabinet Secretary, and Margaret Hodge at OFCOM.

Romeo met with Palantir’s UK director Louis Mosley in April 2019 + then introduced him to David Prior, chair of NHS England.



A year later, during the Coronavirus pandemic, the NHS announced that Palantir would be “part of the country’s response”, issuing an “emergency contract”.

Romeo’s appointment has been condemned by her former colleagues, who formally accused her of bullying behaviour whilst she was working as a diplomat in New York.



One said: “The many people she bullied and intimidated, most of them women, will now feel failed for a second time.”

Starmer’s former roommate explained: “Keir has this ability to not have any conviction.”



Here, his new pick for Cabinet Secretary, the most senior civil servant in the country, is photographed smiling alongside serial rapist Harvey Weinstein.

Of course, this is not the first time Starmer has promoted the associates of sexual predators.



Peter Mandelson, the “best pal” of notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was made US ambassador.



Matthew Doyle, a friend of convicted paedophile Sean Morton, was given a life peerage.

In September 2021, Keir Starmer said that he “couldn’t believe” that 98% of sexual assault cases did not lead to charges, and that the figure “must change”.



Starmer was head of the CPS for FIVE years, responsible for “making independent charging decisions for the public”.

Another Starmer pick, Margaret Hodge, is about to be appointed as head of OFCOM.



The head of OFCOM is responsible for regulating media, telecoms, and postal services.



Hodge, an old friend of Peter Mandelson, would also be in charge of implementing the Online Safety Act.

In the 1980s, whilst head of Islington Council, Hodge dismissed + ignored claims of a paedophile ring operating in children’s homes under her watch.



She was later appointed as the Labour government’s Minister for Children.



Now, she will be in charge of what you can see online.

Morgan McSweeney’s 2008-10 campaign to get Hodge re-elected for Labour was supported by “Hope not Hate”.



In 2022, Hope not Hate’s Political Adviser Liron Velleman gave evidence at the committee stage of the Online Safety Bill.



He is now a convicted paedophile.

Starmer is battling to survive the fallout from his appointment of Epstein-informant Peter Mandelson as US Ambassador.



Starmer made Kevan Jones a Labour peer + then appointed him to the Intelligence and Security Committee.



Jones will decide which Mandelson files are released.

The British Prime Minister is a danger to the country, but he does not have long left in power.



Follow @Jody McIntyre for part two of the Starmer Files.

