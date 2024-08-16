Like with all reports like this this needs to be checked

Britain’s far-left government, under prime minister Keir Starmer, is preparing to introduce a blasphemy law that will criminalize criticism of Islam, following civil unrest sparked by uncontrolled illegal immigration and the Islamization of the United Kingdom.

The National Secular Society (NSS) warned Tuesday that “adopting an ‘Islamophobia’ definition will inflame, rather than dispel, community tensions and division” and “undermine the right of those oppressed by fundamentalist religion to speak out, including women, LGBT people, and those who hold different religion and beliefs.”

The NSS letter to Angela Rayner, deputy prime minister and Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, also warned that adopting the definition will “increase pressure” on the government to adopt other “religion-phobia” definitions.

DEFINING ISLAMOPHOBIA

Secularists are raising the alarm about the likelihood of a blasphemy law to protect Islam after a spokesman from the prime minister’s office confirmed that the government was looking “closely” at the issue of creating a “specific definition” of Islamophobia and “is engaging with stakeholders” on the issue.

The spokesman noted that the current government’s election manifesto had given a commitment to engage with stakeholders, and “strengthen protections by closely monitoring Islamophobic hate.”

“There is work ongoing on that and we will provide an update in due course,” he added, while refusing to confirm or deny whether the government was working on legislation to criminalize criticism of Islam.

Free speech campaigners fear that Starmer’s government will adopt the definition framed by Britain’s all-party parliamentary group 2019 (APPG), defining Islamophobia as “rooted in racism” and “a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.”

This may be the confirmation

Britain’s new Labour government is likely to adopt a definition of Islamophobia “so vague” that it will act as an effective “Islamic blasphemy code,” critics have said.

Commentators warn that the proposals would do “virtually nothing to tackle instances of anti-Muslim hatred,” but would further “impede and restrict freedom of thought and speech.” This would fit in with prime minister Sir Keir Starmer’s clampdown on free speech following the nationwide riots triggered by last month’s Southport stabbing.

Toby Young, director of the Free Speech Union, also told The European Conservative that “if the authorities start prosecuting people for ‘Islamophobia,’ but not people who blaspheme against Christ, that would be the clearest example of our two-tier criminal justice system we’ve had so far. And there’s a lot of competition.”….