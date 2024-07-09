Written by Tts-admin on July 9, 2024. Posted in Current News

World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak decided not to attend the Davos Venue:

“Number 10 has not provided an explanation for his absence but the Prime Minister is facing significant problems at home”.

Starmer started his election campaign in the Swiss Alps, in conformity with Klaus Schwab’s Fourth Industrial Revolution

Starmer was presented at Davos in January as the WEF’s “favourite candidate” for the position of PM,

Ironically, the actual announcement of the U.K. July election was released by PM Sunak several months later.

“it’s an opportunity to present the Labour Party as the UK’s future”, with a candidate who fully endorses the covid “vaccine” coupled with the repeal of civil liberties.

He also confirmed his fight against global warming and CO2, which will indelibly lead to bankruptcies and the impoverishment of British farmers.

“He took the opportunity to push his Green Agenda which he would take forward if he enters Downing Street.”

“During a panel discussion, it was put to Mr Starmer that the polls suggest he has a high chance of becoming Britain’s next prime minister.”

He touched on Labour’s “ambitious” plan for a new, publicly owned energy company dubbed Great British Energy, which was unveiled at last year’s party conference.

He said his first visit to the summit at Davos had given him the opportunity to speak to CEOs of business and investors “who would partner with us if we were in government”.

Keir Starmer, likely the next UK PM: “We have to deal with the anti-vax campaigns, because they will cost lives.”

My Message to Keir Starmer. Examine the Data Before “Going After the Anti-Vaxxers”

Emergency legislation to combat the anti-vax campaign WILL COST LIVES. It will result in excess mortality.

We recall that the COVID-19 vaccine was rolled-out in several phases in England and Wales starting on December 8, 2020 (See Michel Chossudovsky)

The upward movement in excess mortality (%) confirmed by official statistics commenced in 2021. According to the Lancet:

The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) has calculated that there were 7.2% or 44,255 more deaths registered in the UK in 2022 based on comparison with the five-year average (excluding 2020).[1]

This persisted into 2023 with 8.6% or 28,024 more deaths registered in the first six months of the year than expected.[1]

The Continuous Mortality Investigation (CMI) found a similar excess (28,500 deaths) for the same period using different methods.[3]

England And Wales: Mortality And Morbidity Pertaining To Malignant Neoplasm.

A recent study on vaccine related excess mortality conducted by the team of Edward Dowd confirms the nature of the mRNA vaccine.

Dowd’s method was to analyze the number of deaths attributed to cancer in England and Wales between 2010 and 2022 [based on data] from the U.K. Office for National Statistics

He compared excess death rates, the difference between observed deaths and the baseline for expected deaths, before and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He established a baseline of normal cancer death rates from 2010-2020 that was remarkably consistent with few deviations, he said — until the cancer death rates rose significantly in late 2021 in the U.K. following the vaccine rollout”

The table below pertains to excess deaths related to malignant neoplasm (cancerous tumor) in England and Wales, recorded in three consecutive years: 2020, 2021, and 2022 vs. a 10 year trend (2010-2019).

The data for excess mortality in 2020 (the year prior to the vaccine) are negative with the exception of “malignant neoplasm without specification of site”.

England And Wales: The Vaccine Was Launched In December 2020

The COVID-19 vaccine was rolled-out in several phases in England and Wales starting on December 8, 2020 and extending into March-April 2021.

The upward movement in excess mortality (%) commences in 2021. The increase in excess mortality related to malignant neoplasm is tabulated for the two first years of the vaccine.

The Ed Dowd study’s results in the rate of cancer deaths above the historic norm in 2022 for ages 15-44 in the U.K. included:

A 28% rise in fatal breast cancer rates in women.

An 80% increase in pancreatic cancer deaths among women and a 60% increase among men.

A 55% increase among men in colon cancer deaths and a 41% increase in women.

A 120% increase in fatal melanomas among men and a 35% increase in women.

A 35% increase in brain cancer deaths among men and a 12% rise in women.

A 60% increase in cancer death rates among men in cancers “without site specification” and a 55% increase among women.

Excess Mortality In Germany

Below is a similar table pertaining to Excess Mortality in Germany (all Causes), which points to the Deviation of Observed Mortality from Expected Mortality (by age group) in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Notice the upward shift in excess mortality in 2021 and 2022 following the rollout of the Covid Vaccine in December 2020

Germany: Excess Mortality by Age Group (%)

Click to enlarge

Excess Mortality in Red by age group, Total Excess Mortality in Gray

More Data On Excess Mortality: Analysis By Dr. William Makis

The article referred to by Dr. Mattis provides relevant excess mortality data without analyzing the underlying causes. (May 12, 2023)

“May to Dec 2022″ there were 32,441 excess deaths in England and Wales.

That’s 4,055 deaths per month or 48,661 annually.

“In December 2022 the number of excess deaths was 5,900”

That’s an estimated 70,800 annualized heading into 2023, if the rate stays stable.

Population of England (57.06 mil) and Wales (3.21 mil): combined 60.27 million

That works out to about 1 in 1000 people in England and Wales dying as “excess deaths” in 2022.

All the highly COVID-19 vaccinated countries were seeing excess mortality in 2022 on the order of about 1 in 1000 population:

The above figures were for 2022.

Excess mortality resulting from the Covid mRNA vaccine has increased in 2023. See the Lancet data as well as the BBC report.

From May 2023 t0 December 2023, 33,241 excess deaths have bee recorded in England and Wales. (quoted by the BBC)

Concluding Remarks: Suggest Keir Starmer Have A Look At Pfizer’s “Secret Report”? It’s A Bombshell

Pfizer’s declassified Report was made public in the U.S. in October 2021 under freedom of information (FOI)

The Confidential report is a bombshell. The vaccine was launched in mid-December 2020. By the end of February 2021,

“Pfizer had already received more than 1,200 reports of deaths allegedly caused by the vaccine and tens of thousands of reported adverse events, including 23 cases of spontaneous abortions out of 270 pregnancies and more than 2,000 reports of cardiac disorders.”

Click here to read the complete Pfizer Report

(The following Table was removed from the complete report)

Click to enlarge

We respectfully call upon Keir Stamer to revise his position on the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine, which he formulated at the outset in January 2021.

