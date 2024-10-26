Based on his racism and ultra-zionist views Tommy Robinson should be condemned.

However, I have followed him for quite a few years and his stand (mostly unacknowledged) against Muslim grooming gangs was a principled on

The turnout in London shows that he speaks for the working class of Britain in the face of class warfare from the elite of all political stripes.

I am NOT ideological!

TOMMY ROBINSONS FINAL STATEMENT

Independent journalist and anti-grooming gang activist Tommy Robinson has been arrested by police and remanded into custody until at least Monday, according to one of his associates. Sammy Woodhouse, a documentary maker and grooming gang victim, stated on X that Robinson had been remanded into custody after being arrested.

Media reports claim that Robinson’s arrest is due to a previous violation of Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act as he refused to give the PIN code to his mobile device to police. He was bailed and is due to appear in court next month.

However, he was remanded in custody over another case in which he is accused of defaming a Syrian asylum seeker in his documentary film Silenced, which he released publicly on X despite being ordered not to by a British judge.

The documentary questions the story of Syrian asylum seeker Jamal Hijazi, who was allegedly attacked by classmates at a school in Huddersfield in 2018.

Robinson had questioned the narrative around the incident on social media, claiming that Hijazi was not innocent and attacked local girls before the video. Hijazi and others later sued Robinson for libel, with a court ordering him to pay £100,000 in damages and a further £500,000 in legal costs—equivalent to around $780,000 in total.

The documentary, which a judge ordered to be censored, features interviews with several local people who pushed back against the mainstream narrative regarding Hijazi.

The arrest is just the latest for Robinson. He was detained in Canada earlier this year over supposed immigration violations while on a speaking tour. A British and Irish dual national, Robinson used his Irish passport for the trip, and following his arrest, the Irish government publicly debated revoking it.

Even mainstream media can’t ignore this

This the movie the British authorities tried so desperately to suppress.