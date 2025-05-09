💥 (What They Just Did To CHINA!) People Can’t Believe What The UK 🇬🇧 & USA 🇺🇸 Just Announced!

Donald Trump has been handed "a veto" over Chinese investment in Britain, Government sources suggest.

It comes as the White House and Westminster came to a deal that would eliminate a number of planned tariffs between the nations.

Sir Keir Starmer praised the deal, saying the "historic" deal would save thousands of jobs while President Trump said "everybody benefits" from the deal, adding it was "a very big and exciting day."

However, under the terms of the deal, the US will also have the ability to object to Chinese companies investing in the UK, reports The Telegraph.

Starmer has reportedly handed the veto to Trump

Reuters

A source close to the talks said the clause amounted to a "sort of veto" for the US on any form “major China investment."

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel slammed the move, saying Labour had given Trump full reign over investment decisions in the UK.

"Keir Starmer has already given Trump a bigger UK tariff cut than Trump has given him," she told The Telegraph.

"Now it looks like he’s effectively handed America a veto over investment decisions in the UK. When Labour negotiates, Britain loses. The US has told Starmer to jump, and he’s said, 'how high?'"

The denial

