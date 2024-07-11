Russian cartoon

The decision over the use of Storm Shadow missiles, which has been welcomed by Ukraine, represents a hawkish shift in policy from the stance taken by the former Conservative government.

Sir Keir Starmer has told the Ukrainian president that British missiles can be used for defensive strikes against targets inside Russia.

The announcement came as the new British prime minister met Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit in Washington DC on Wednesday.

The decision over the Storm Shadow missiles, which has been welcomed by Ukraine, represents a hawkish shift in policy from the stance taken by the former Conservative government.

-Poland needs to prepare its soldiers for all-out conflict, its armed forces chief of staff said on Wednesday, as the country boosts the number of troops on its border with Russia and Belarus.

Poland's relations with Russia and its ally Belarus have deteriorated sharply since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into neighbouring Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, starting a war that is still being fought.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

"Today, we need to prepare our forces for full-scale conflict, not an asymmetric-type conflict," army chief of staff General Wieslaw Kukula told a press conference.

"This forces us to find a good balance between the border mission and maintaining the intensity of training in the army," he said.

THE LAST 24 HOURS CHANGED EVERYTHING...

A lone voice putting out a warning - Andrew Bridgen

Ukrainian drones struck the Nuclear Missile Test site at Kapustin Yar Cosmodrome in Russia on July 9, 2024.

The site has been one of Russia's premier missile test ranges since 1947 and had most recently conducted a test launch of an Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on April 12th 2024.

This Cosmodrome has absolutely nothing to do with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Hitting this affords zero benefit to Ukraine, militarily.

So why would Ukraine hit a Russian nuclear missile test site that has no military value to Ukraine?

A lot of keen observers think: N A T O

Over the past few months, Ukraine has taken out other Russian targets that ALSO have absolutely nothing to do with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but **DO** have a lot to do with Russia's nuclear capabilities.

On May 24, Ukraine hit a Russian Over-the-Horizon radar station, designed to protect Russia from inbound nuclear missiles. (Original story HERE)

Four days later, on May 28, Ukraine took out a SECOND Over-the-Horizon radar elsewhere in Russia. (Original story HERE)

Now, Ukraine has hit another component of Russia's nuclear protection; it's Cosmodrome.

Since absolutely NONE of these targets benefit Ukraine in any military way at all, one must then ask "Who Does Benefit?"

NATO.

By poking holes in Russia's over-the-horizon nuclear protection radar, Ukraine opened up gaps in that radar coverage. Gaps wide enough for a NATO nuclear first-strike against Russia, as outlined in the related stories above.

This latest Ukrainian attack against Russia's premier nuclear missile test facility, seems to confirm Ukraine is not acting in its own interest, it is acting in the interests of NATO . . . . which claims it "is not a party to the conflict."

There is skullduggery afoot and it appears NATO is explicitly instructing Ukraine which targets to hit inside Russia, to make Russia vulnerable to a NATO nuclear first strike.

BREAKING! Putin Issues Threat as NATO goes Nuclear

On Monday, Poland announced an agreement with Ukraine wherein Poland would shoot down Russian Drones and Missiles in Western Ukraine.

They even outlined the geographic area they intended to perform this "service" - shown above.

Then . . . . they realized that if they did that, they would be formally entering the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and could be hit by Russia.

Today, Poland announced they will *NOT* be engaging Russian missiles or drones over Western Ukraine.

The possibility of firing from Polish territory at Russian missiles flying over Ukraine is spelled out in the recent agreement between Kiev and Warsaw.



But now the Poles say that NATO’s permission is generally needed for this, because it drags the alliance into a military confrontation.



So, the Polish Minister of Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh said that there is no consensus on this issue in NATO. And the United States is generally against it, so as not to aggravate the situation.

What a difference a day makes . . . . .

Do these people ever THINK before they speak?

►🇷🇺🇺🇦🚨🇵🇱 Polish barrier troops execute Ukrainian soldiers who refused to attack Russian line

Watch HERE

The US will begin deploying long-range strike missiles such as the SM-6 and Tomahawk in Germany in further evidence that the security architecture has collapsed and Europe is preparing intensively for war with Russia.

At the same time, NATO also announced yesterday that a new US anti-aircraft base in northern Poland, designed to detect and intercept ballistic missile attacks as part of a wider NATO missile shield, is on standby.

Also Read: Collapse of Europe's Security Architecture: Russia Begins Development of Killer Missiles “Novator” and “Zircon” – Putin Statements

US installs SM-6, Tomahawk and other hypersonic weapons in Europe

The US is preparing for the long-term parking of missiles in Europe such as the SM-6, Tomahawk and other hypersonic weapons under development.

The new cruise missiles will have a range of 2,500 kilometers.

Missiles with ranges of more than 500 kilometers were banned until 2019 under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty signed by the Soviet Union's Mikhail Gorbachev and former US President Ronald Reagan in 1987.

According to the signatories, Germany, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic destroyed their missiles in the 1990s, followed later by Slovakia and Bulgaria.

The US withdrew from the INF Treaty in 2019, saying Moscow was violating the agreement, citing Russia's development of the 9M729 cruise missile, known to NATO as the SSC-8.

In late June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow should resume production of medium- and shorter-range missiles after the US brought similar missiles to Denmark for exercises and the Philippines.

https://warnews247.gr/diethnh/europe/megales-polemikes-proetoimasies-se-olh-thn-eurwph-oi-hpa-egkathistoun-sm-6-tomahawk-kai-alla-uperhxhtika-opla-embeleias-2-500-xlm-sthn-germania/

US intelligence officials say Russia has a plan to interfere in the 2024 election to help Trump

NATO CALLING FOR WW3

“Need to hit targets on Russian territory”

As the masses gorge on their bread and circuses:

F16's on their way to Ukraine- Clear red line crossed.

Starmer gives full support to British missiles being used to strike anywhere in Russia- Clear red line crossed.

Polish Military Commander tells the country to prep for WAR!