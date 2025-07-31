“We’re so proud to have “Big Daddy”come down to l’il ol’ NZ”

The FBI will be setting up a permanent office in New Zealand's capital, after the director Kash Patel met with several ministers, the heads of the police and New Zealand's spy agencies.

The US Embassy in Wellington confirmed in a statement plans for a "dedicated law enforcement attaché office" in the city.

"While the FBI has stationed personnel in New Zealand for several years, establishing a full Legat position in the country will strengthen and enhance the long-standing cooperation with a key Five Eyes partner in the southwestern Pacific region," the statement said.

"This new upgraded office will continue to work with our New Zealand partners to address shared priority areas through joint investigations, information sharing, and capacity-building.

FBI Director Kash Patel at the opening ceremony for a dedicated law enforcement attaché office in Wellington. Photo: Supplied/OLA THORSEN

"It will work to investigate and disrupt a wide range of threats and criminal activities including terrorism, cybercrime and fraud, organized crime and money laundering, child exploitation, and foreign intelligence threats.

"It will have responsibility for partnerships in New Zealand, Antarctica, Samoa, Niue, Cook Islands, and Tonga."

Patel was spotted in the Beehive basement on Wednesday afternoon.

A former US National Security official, he was picked for the top FBI role by US President Donald Trump.

He has made headlines in recent weeks in the battle over the release of US government documents about Jeffrey Epstein.

Thursday's statement confirmed he had met with Ministers Judith Collins, Mark Mitchell, and Winston Peters, as well as Police Commissioner Richard Chambers, Director-General of the NZSIS Andrew Hampton, and Director-General of the GCSB Andrew Clark.

Chambers said their meeting included discussion of law enforcement initiatives.

"He is here and I will be meeting with him," he said.

"We are very fortunate to have the director in New Zealand so early in his tenure of what is a very high profile position and very influential.

"I will be having some of my staff who have also been through programmes run by the FBI over many years meeting with him and with me to acknowledge their contribution to policing here in New Zealand."

FBI Director Kash Patel announced a standalone office in Wellington. Photo: OLA THORSEN

A statement from Mitchell, the police minister, and Collins, who is the minister responsible for the GCSB and NZSIS, said the move demonstrated the strength of the five eyes partnership and would enhance the safety and security of New Zealanders.

"We exchanged a range of insights on areas such as trans-national organised crime, counter-terrorism, cyber-security and espionage," Collins said.

Mitchell said Patel's visit should send a clear message to criminals that they could not hide behind an international border.

"Police are part of a global effort on law enforcement. Director Patel's visit was an excellent opportunity to share our common concerns while reinforcing the importance of New Zealand and the US working together to protect our citizens," he said.

Mitchell said New Zealand police were continually working with overseas counterparts like the FBI to catch criminals and disrupt and prevent crime, including drug smuggling and online child exploitation.

A spokesperson for the NZSIS and GCSB spy agencies said international relationships - particularly with Five Eyes partners - were fundamental to their work, and the engagements with Patel were "an opportunity to build on the strong and enduring relationship" the agencies had with the FBI.

"Issues of mutual national security interest were discussed including regional security, transnational organised crime, counter-terrorism, cyber-security and espionage. The discussions with Director Patel occurred alongside his engagements with New Zealand Police, who are a key domestic partner for both the NZSIS and GCSB," the statement said.

The FBI is taking a major step to combat the growing threat from China.

For the first time ever the bureau is establishing a law enforcement attaché office in New Zealand, the Daily Mail can exclusively reveal.

FBI Director Kash Patel traveled this week to open the office in Wellington and met on Wednesday with key New Zealand officials to emphasize the importance of expanding cooperation in the region.

While the FBI has personnel stationed in New Zealand already, opening an office marks a significant step in addressing the threat the Chinese Communist Party poses to the U.S. and its allies.

New leadership at the FBI said it was surprised to find out an office was not already established in the region considering the increased tensions between Washington, D.C. and Beijing in recent years.

'The FBI has had a strong relationship and collaborated closely with our counterparts in New Zealand for years,' Patel said in a statement to the Daily Mail regarding the opening of the new office.

'Expanding the Wellington office demonstrates the strength and evolution of our partnership as we continue to work together to address our shared security objectives in the region.'

The trip comes as the FBI and Justice Department continue to face fallout from the botched review of the Jeffrey Epstein files. But Director Patel is chugging forward with his mission to restore Americans' faith in the bureau.

FBI Director Kash Patel secretly traveled to New Zealand this week to open a law enforcement attaché office in Wellington amid a rising threat from China

While personnel have been in New Zealand for years, Director Patel's decision to open an office marks a significant step in acknowledging and addressing the growing threat from China

The roles of attaché agents are to build and maintain relationships with foreign law enforcement and security services – specifically to facilitate information sharing among the intelligence communities.

These FBI offices are spread throughout the world through agreements with the host countries to coordinate operations and collaborate on operations.

The move this week marks an acknowledgement that the FBI is taking seriously the continued increase in threatening activity from Beijing and other foreign adversaries in region.

'Opening our first new law enforcement attaché in the Wellington Office marks a historic step for the FBI as we strengthen our working relationship with New Zealand and confront the growing threats of our time emanating from the Indo-Pacific — particularly from hostile nation-state actors like the Chinese Communist Party,' FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson told the Daily Mail.

He said that the office will help 'better position' the U.S. to protect itself and its citizens, as well as partners in the so-called Five Eye coalition.

The Five Eyes (FVEY) coalition was established shortly after the end of World War II and facilitates intelligence sharing between the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Image of Wellington, New Zealand where the FBI is planning to open an office

FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson told the Daily Mail the new office is meant to 'confront the growing threats of our time emanating from the Indo-Pacific — particularly from hostile nation-state actors like the Chinese Communist Party'

While the FBI's goal is protecting the homeland from terrorism, cybercrime and other civil rights threats, it's also tasked with investigating and preventing transnational criminal activity involving the U.S.

Law enforcement attaché offices, known as legats, are a way for the FBI to collaborate with international partners worldwide under mutual agreement with the host country.

Director Patel recognizes that having a legat office in New Zealand will combine resources and allow for a more significant impact in combating cyber threats, drug trafficking and terrorism.

