Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a national emergency as fast-moving wildfires, driven by intense heat and strong winds, edge dangerously close to Jerusalem. The fires have already caused injuries and led to widespread evacuations across nearby communities.

Thick smoke engulfed highways near the capital on Wednesday, forcing authorities to close the main Jerusalem–Tel Aviv highway. Military troops were deployed to support overwhelmed firefighters, while police urged the public to avoid the affected areas. Emergency services provider Magen David Adom (MDA) reported treating 23 individuals, including two infants and two pregnant women. Thirteen people were hospitalized with smoke inhalation and burns.

Netanyahu emphasized the severity of the situation, warning that “the western wind can push the fire easily towards the outskirts of Jerusalem—and even into the city itself.” He stressed that protecting Jerusalem remains the top priority.

Fire chief Eyal Caspi stated that firefighting aircraft could not be deployed due to hazardous weather conditions. He described the wildfire as potentially the most significant the country has faced in a decade.

Authorities suspect arson in at least one case. A man was arrested in East Jerusalem for allegedly attempting to set a field on fire.

In response to the crisis, Israel has requested international assistance. Aircraft from Italy and Croatia are expected to arrive soon, and appeals for help have also been made to Greece, Cyprus, and Bulgaria.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that 18 individuals had been arrested on suspicion of arson, adding that one of them was caught "in the act" on Thursday afternoon at the International Bible Quiz.

However, police sources told N12 on Thursday that they were surprised by this assertion, as they were only aware of three confirmed arrests.

The cause of the extensive fires, which have caused widespread damage to the Jerusalem Hills area, remains unclear….

….Netanyahu also addressed the issue of Palestinian incitement on social media, saying:

"While they claim to love this land, their rhetoric of incitement speaks of burning the land. We are the true lovers of this land, and we are the ones safeguarding it."

Palestinian, Mahmoud Od appears to support this narrative

Occupied Jerusalem (Quds News Network)- Greece and Cyprus have refused to send firefighting planes to Israel to help fight a major wildfire spreading out of control in the hills near occupied Jerusalem, reported Israeli Maariv.

The Israeli government had requested help from several countries, including Greece and Cyprus. But both countries announced they will not assist. The Israeli newspaper reported that both countries “are dealing with large fires of their own”.

However, Haaretz has a different version of events

As wildfire rages in Israel, security source tells Haaretz settler set Palestinian land on fire in the West Bank

It has to be pointed out that these fires are to the WEST of Jerusalem towards tel Aviv, not on the West Bank

Wildfires that ignited across the hills around Jerusalem were fuelled partly by hundreds of millions of flammable non-native Aleppo trees planted by the Jewish National Fund (JNF) to obscure or erase evidence of destroyed Palestinian villages.

When Israel was established, paramilitary groups destroyed over half of the villages of Mandate Palestine and uprooted close to 800,000 Palestinians.

While the JNF markets itself as an ecological organisation, it is criticised for its eco-colonialism, which has continued to dispossess Palestinians through its "greening" initiatives.

The JNF credits itself with having planted over 250 million trees since its founding in 1901. A vast majority of the trees, however, are non-native conifers not suitable for the country’s environment.

JNF planted and created areas around Jerusalem, such as Castel National Park over the Palestinian village of al-Qastal, Hakdoshim Forest built over the Palestinian villages of Aqqur, Dayr 'Amr, Bayt Umm al-Mays, Khirbat al-'Umur and Kasla. Hakdoshim Forest was one of the areas affected by wildfires that broke out on Wednesday.

What sparked the wildfires in Israel?

Winds of 50 km/hr have been reported.

Burning Palestinian olive groves is a common occurance on the West Bank

