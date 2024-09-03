Bill Gates is working with Fauci to develop a new ‘supervirus’ that will combine RNA from SARS-CoV-2, mpox and HIV which will be capable of wiping out the vast majority of the population in a short space of time.

According to Biotech Analyst Karen Kingston, the supervirus will be aerosolised and sprayed on billions of humans worldwide.

They are attempting to develop a virus that combines RNA from SARS-CoV-2, mpox and HIV. The aim is to have a “supervirus” that can be aerosolised and then from the resulting mpox infections, HIV can be transmitted to others through direct skin-to-skin contact, Karen Kingston says.

Why do they want to develop HIV that is skin contagious? Because the aim is to weaken our immune systems; all of our immune systems, not only those who have been vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Karen Kingston joined Brannon Howse to discuss the US House Committee questioning the alliance of the Biden-Harris Administration alliance with the Chinese Communist Party (“CCP”) and the US biopharmaceutical FDA trials being conducted by the Chinese military.

They also followed up on a discussion they had in June 2022 about how HIV and mpox are encoded into the SARS-2 mRNA virus and its mRNA injections.

“It appears that the NIH has been funding the creation of a highly debilitating immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that can be transmitted via an injection, or even via skin-to-skin contact during herpetic skin lesion breakouts (“mpox”),” Kingston said.

During her interview with Howse, Kingston explained that NIH has given several grants for viral or vaccine research. With these grants, “all they’re doing is trying to figure out: ‘How can I take a virus that’s normally not that infectious (so it cannot spread) how can I take a skin-to-skin contact virus and aerosolise it, and also how can I make it make the entire immune system stand down so [the virus] can actually get into human cells’,” she said.

She explained that US and Canadian scientists filed a patent for mpox in China. The patent shows that the “monkeypox mRNA” was encoded as a latent virus into the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA found in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s covid-19 mRNA injections. In other words, a multi-species mpox was being used as a vaccine delivery vehicle for SARS-CoV-2.

“So, they’re saying that mpox is a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. It makes no sense,” she said. “And now the NIH is funding ways to aerosolise this.”

In some people, the covid injections cause vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (“VAIDS”)*, which weakens their immune system. And, Kingstone explained, because the sequences for pox-like viruses are embedded in the mRNA sequences contained in covid injections, those who develop VAIDS are likely to present with shingles and other herpetic (herpes virus) outbreaks, and herpetic cancer which is called Kaposi Sarcoma.

*Note: Kingston refers to VAIDS as an acronym for vaccine-associated autoimmune disease or syndrome but refers to the condition as weakening someone’s immune system; which is a bit confusing. VAIDS is recognised as an acronym for vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, a vaccine-induced form of AIDS, and the acronym for vaccine-associated autoimmune syndrome is VAAS. VAAS is used to describe new-onset autoimmune conditions after vaccination; conditions which include immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, autoimmune liver diseases, Guillain-Barré syndrome, IgA nephropathy, rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus.

The herpetic outbreaks are directly related to the monkeypox RNA encoded within the mRNA in the covid vaccines because, as Kingston explained in interviews with Stew Peters and Maria Zeee in 2022, mpox is various forms of herpetic lesions such as shingles, herpes and even Kaposi Sarcoma.

The human immunodeficiency viruses (“HIV”) are one of the causes of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (“AIDS”) and are not transmitted through skin-to-skin contact.

What’s scary, Kingston said, is that they are attempting to combine mpox, HIV and SARS-CoV-2; to make “a virus within a virus; [a] supervirus using nanoparticles technology to strengthen it so that there could be skin-to-skin transmission of a virus that is similar to HIV,” she said. This means it will be able to spread in a similar way that chickenpox spreads, through touching blisters or the liquid from blisters.

“It appears what they are trying to do is: within the pox virus family incorporate HIV mRNA strands so that there can be human-to-human transmission to just continually weaken our immune systems,” Kingston said.

Below is the video clip of the monkeypox section from Kingston’s interview with Howse on which the text above is based.

Below are some of Kingston’s articles that were discussed during the full interview. Unfortunately, most of Kingston’s articles are behind a paywall, and non-paying subscribers can only read the introductions.

SinoBiological: Now Offering Synthetic MPOX Pathogen Solutions for BioPharma Customers and Governments Facing the Latest Pandemic Trend

KAREN KINGSTON

AUG 29, 2024

August 28, 2024: It looks like governments and big corporations are making billions off the latest pandemic and vaccine craze, kind of like they're selling the hottest new pair of designer sunglasses. Same business model, different product: cheap products made in China, purchased by US corporations and exported to Western nations around the world at a high-ticket price.

Except…with ‘pandemic pathogens and vaccines’, the cost to the consumer is far greater than a $800 charge for what may be a harmless useless product that provides no benefits of protection.

Now Offering Synthetic MPOX Pathogens for BioPharma Customers and Governments WHO Want to Get In on the Latest Pandemic Trend

MOPX: Welcome to the latest trend in the big business of buying and selling manufactured ‘pandemic viruses’ (aka biosynthetic pathogens).

MPOX: Brought to You by the Same Makers of SARS-CoV-2

SinoBiological offers over 280+ SARS-2 variants including the original Wuhan spike protein.

SinoBiological: Get Your MPOX ‘Viruses’ from a Trusted Pfizer Partner

SinoBiological is one of Pfizer’s SARS-2 mRNA antigen (spike protein and variants) manufacturing partners is SinoBiological, headquartered out of China.

The Return of Monkeypox: The Need for New ‘Research’ Tools

“The Return of Monkeypox: The Need for New ‘Research’ Tools.” Note: I did not even make that up. That is legit the real headline from the email campaign I received from SinoBiological.

SinoBiological wastes no time using a catchy headline and establishing the urgency for biopharma companies and global governments to purchase their MPXV antigens (aka ‘viruses’ or ‘variants’) and ‘antibodies’ due to the WHO’s August 14, 2024 public health emergency declaration.

MPXV (MPOX): On the WHO’s Top Trending ‘Deadly Clades’ (Variants)

I guess the term ‘variant’ got overplayed in 2021-2023, now the hot new term (to try and confuse people even more) is clade.

Just like with SARS-2, SinoBiological did not disappoint with offering a wide variety of clades (variants) from various animal species, ranging from horse- and monkeypox variants, to some good old smallpox variants (of the vaccina clade).

MPOX: A Virus within a Virus within a Virus/Vaccine

Per a 2020 patent issued by the Chinese government, MPOX is a multi-species ‘virus’ that works as a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

This is affirmed by NIH research grants asserting that MPOX is an effective delivery system of the SARS-2 ‘virus’ into cells, because MPOX is effective at evading and weakening the immune system so that the immune system stands down and allows the infection (inoculation to occur).

This is partially due the existence of HIV-1 envelope (GP-120) in the SARS-2 ‘virus’ which is delivered by the MPOX ‘virus’.

The MPOX ‘Vaccine for SARS-2’ Can Be Delivered Via Aerosol Attack

Per the 2018 EcoHealth Alliance DEFUSE Pitch to DARPA, EcoHealth explains how they use nanoparticles and ‘pox-virus vectors’ to inoculate ‘bats’ with SARS-2 via aerosol systems, dermal (skin contact), and ‘vaccinated’ food.

The Mastermind Behind the Big Business of Bioweapons and Pandemics

Professor James Giordano, advisor to President Obama under the Brain Initiative, and ongoing advisor to the US military and intelligence agencies, has written and lectured extensively on how governments can ‘privatize’ bioweapons and neuroweapons by providing biopharma corporations with both venture capital and the nanobiotechnologies for ‘research purposes’, thereby taking the biological weapons industry and turning it into a multi-trillion-dollar covert ‘medical consumer industry.

“…as commercial interests can be shielded as means to protect proprietary interests and intellectual property. Under such veils, dual-use agendas can be fostered and developed. An additional concern is that neurobiological and neurochemical substances and certain neurotechnologies can be obtained and/or developed (i.e., “bio-hacked”) with relative ease by individual non-state actors who may be supported by state-endorsed venture capital, and who may operate without regard for regulations defined by the current BTWC, thereby creating further opportunistic windows for influence.” - Professor James Giordano

Why is HHS, NIH, FDA and US BioPharma Companies Collaborating with the Chinese Military on Human Research?

Last week, the House CCP Committee sent a letter to FDA Commission Robert Califf asking why the FDA has allowed the People’s Liberation Army to run hundreds of US BioPharma clinical trials over the past 10 years?

The Answer is Simple

As Professor James Giordano articulated (and likely orchestrated) the departments of Health and Human Services and US BioPharma companies are now in the business of manufacturing and deploying bioweapons under the guise of “safe and effective vaccines” or other treatments. This is why they are working with the Chinese military. As long as “government officials” call bioweapons, neuroweapons, and other weapons of mass destruction “vaccines,” then they can’t be charged under US laws or the international Bioweapons Convention (BWC).

Why is America Funding Our Own Demise?

It appears that the only reason why the NIH continues to fund the dangerous gain-of-function research of HIV, SARS, pox viruses, Marburg, Ebola, influenza, and other highly infectious or highly lethal viruses is in the hopes of developing biosynthetic pathogens that can spread via aerosol attacks and be both highly infectious and highly deadly.

I am hopeful that as an advisor to Trump, RFK Jr. will completely defund 95% of HHS, NIH, CDC, and FDA funds that are invested in ‘infectious diseases,’ also known as bioweapons development, fire those individuals who knowingly engaged in the HHS bioweapons development programs and lied to the American people, and to shift the focus of HHS back to its original purpose, restoring the health and wellness of American adults and children through good food, good guidance (i.e. diet and exercise), and limited use of palliative treatments.

Jeremiah 15:19

This is how the LORD responds: “If you return to me, I will restore you so you can continue to serve me. If you speak good words rather than worthless ones, you will be my spokesman. You must influence them; do not let them influence you!

