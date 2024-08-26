They are attempting to develop a virus that combines RNA from SARS-CoV-2, mpox and HIV. The aim is to have a “supervirus” that can be aerosolised and then from the resulting mpox infections, HIV can be transmitted to others through direct skin-to-skin contact, Karen Kingston says.

Why do they want to develop HIV that is skin contagious? Because the aim is to weaken our immune systems; all of our immune systems, not only those who have been vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Karen Kingston joined Brannon Howse to discuss the US House Committee questioning the alliance of the Biden-Harris Administration alliance with the Chinese Communist Party (“CCP”) and the US biopharmaceutical FDA trials being conducted by the Chinese military.

They also followed up on a discussion they had in June 2022 about how HIV and mpox are encoded into the SARS-2 mRNA virus and its mRNA injections.

“It appears that the NIH has been funding the creation of a highly debilitating immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that can be transmitted via an injection, or even via skin-to-skin contact during herpetic skin lesion breakouts (“mpox”),” Kingston said.

During her interview with Howse, Kingston explained that NIH has given several grants for viral or vaccine research. With these grants, “all they’re doing is trying to figure out: ‘How can I take a virus that’s normally not that infectious (so it cannot spread) how can I take a skin-to-skin contact virus and aerosolise it, and also how can I make it make the entire immune system stand down so [the virus] can actually get into human cells’,” she said.

She explained that US and Canadian scientists filed a patent for mpox in China. The patent shows that the “monkeypox mRNA” was encoded as a latent virus into the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA found in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s covid-19 mRNA injections. In other words, a multi-species mpox was being used as a vaccine delivery vehicle for SARS-CoV-2.

“So, they’re saying that mpox is a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. It makes no sense,” she said. “And now the NIH is funding ways to aerosolise this.”

In some people, the covid injections cause vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (“VAIDS”)*, which weakens their immune system. And, Kingstone explained, because the sequences for pox-like viruses are embedded in the mRNA sequences contained in covid injections, those who develop VAIDS are likely to present with shingles and other herpetic (herpes virus) outbreaks, and herpetic cancer which is called Kaposi Sarcoma.

*Note: Kingston refers to VAIDS as an acronym for vaccine-associated autoimmune disease or syndrome but refers to the condition as weakening someone’s immune system; which is a bit confusing. VAIDS is recognised as an acronym for vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, a vaccine-induced form of AIDS, and the acronym for vaccine-associated autoimmune syndrome is VAAS. VAAS is used to describe new-onset autoimmune conditions after vaccination; conditions which include immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, autoimmune liver diseases, Guillain-Barré syndrome, IgA nephropathy, rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus.

The herpetic outbreaks are directly related to the monkeypox RNA encoded within the mRNA in the covid vaccines because, as Kingston explained in interviews with Stew Peters and Maria Zeee in 2022, mpox is various forms of herpetic lesions such as shingles, herpes and even Kaposi Sarcoma.

The human immunodeficiency viruses (“HIV”) are one of the causes of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (“AIDS”) and are not transmitted through skin-to-skin contact.

What’s scary, Kingston said, is that they are attempting to combine mpox, HIV and SARS-CoV-2; to make “a virus within a virus; [a] supervirus using nanoparticles technology to strengthen it so that there could be skin-to-skin transmission of a virus that is similar to HIV,” she said. This means it will be able to spread in a similar way that chickenpox spreads, through touching blisters or the liquid from blisters.

“It appears what they are trying to do is: within the pox virus family incorporate HIV mRNA strands so that there can be human-to-human transmission to just continually weaken our immune systems,” Kingston said.

Below is the video clip of the monkeypox section from Kingston’s interview with Howse on which the text above is based.

You can watch the full interview HERE .

Below are some of Kingston’s articles that were discussed during the full interview. Unfortunately, most of Kingston’s articles are behind a paywall, and non-paying subscribers can only read the introductions.

Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci are developing an election year “supervirus” to unleash on the United States, cause mass panic, and place the population on lockdown to steal the 2024 election.

According to an insider, Gates and Fauci are working to create a “supervirus” that combines rNA from SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox, and HIV.

The goal is to develop a “supervirus” that can be aerosolized, spreading mpox infections from the sky. From those infections, HIV will then be transmitted to others through direct skin-to-skin contact.

Congratulations are in order if you survived the Covid plandemic with your body, mind and soul intact. The majority of people did not.

You survived a multi-trillion dollar psychological operation to coerce, control and mandate the human race into a state of submission.

Your resilience and strength is truly remarkable. You have shown that no matter the challenges, you have the power to endure and overcome.

But we can’t rest on our laurels because evil doesn’t sleep.

As we head towards the November election, Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci are developing a new “supervirus” that will combine rNA from SARS-CoV-2, mPox and HIV which researchers warn will form a supervirus capable of wiping out the vast majority of humanity in a short space of time.

According to biotech analyst Karen Kingston, the supervirus will be aerosolized and sprayed on billions of humans worldwide.

On Wednesday, Kingston joined Brannon Howse to discuss why Gates and Fauci are working to develop a supervirus with such destructive capabilities.

Gates and Fauci’s gain-of-function research has nothing to do with health and everything to do with genocide, as Brannon Howse pointed out, referencing the explosive revelations made by the People’s Voice last week about the Deagel predictions which have become official WEF depopulation policy.

As Karen Kingston points out, there is only one reason to aerosolize the monkeypox virus, and that is to secretly spray it on the masses and force vaccinate the masses with Gates and Fauci’s evil new unlicensed product.

Last week, whistleblowers from the Gates Foundation came forward with information about the monkeypox vaccine being developed by Gates and Fauci, alleging that they are inserting HIV antigens with the goal of further degrading our immune systems.

The mainstream media declared the bombshell was fake news because apparently Gates is a saint and philanthropist who would never do anything to harm another human being, not even while visiting Epstein’s pedophile island.

But as usual, it only took a few weeks for information to come out that proved the People’s Voice right about Gates and the HIV antigens, as Karen Kingston explains.

You would think that Gates and Fauci desperately attempting to aerosolize monkeypox so they can spray it from the skies, while incorporating HIV into mRNA strands so that there can be skin-to-skin transmission of a “supervirus” would be enough to keep them occupied for summer.

But evil doesn’t sleep and these two sociopaths are working on yet another way to cause a public health disaster and lockdown the public before the November election.

Bill Gate has long been a fan of mosquitoes.

When he is not releasing them on unsuspecting audiences like a bona fide Bond villain, he is visiting his mosquito factory in Colombia that pumps out hundreds of billions of the insects per year.

Why does Gates think the world needs more mosquitoes?

Because they are the world’s leading cause of infectious disease.

The UN’s World Mosquito Program announced last year a plan to release billions of gene-edited mosquitos in Brazil over a 10-year period in a bid to eradicate dengue fever in the country.

There was just one problem. Gates’ mosquitoes have caused dengue cases to skyrocket.

In the first five weeks of 2024, over 364,000 cases of dengue infection were reported, according to the country’s health ministry, which is 400 percent higher than cases in the same period of 2023.

Gates and Fauci are responsible for releasing gene-edited mosquitoes in the United States too.

Now Mosquitos are introducing a host of rare tropical diseases to North America, including EEE or Eastern Equine Encephalitis, which has a 30-50% death rate according to the Massachusetts Government website.

Fauci himself was hospitalized last week with a rare case of West Nile virus.

Is this a case of karma or simply more predictive programming by the elite as they normalize the idea of mosquitoes infecting Americans with rare tropical diseases?

Only time will tell.

What we do know is that Gates’ air-dropped genetically-engineered mosquitos have plagued America’s skies for years.

Four towns in central Massachusetts are locking down at night to “stop the spread” of a rare but potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus.

Of course, mainstream media is not allowed to report on Bill Gates’ role in this because he is one of their major benefactors.

Now the man who considers humans to be his lab rats is spending millions to turn mosquitoes into “flying vaccinators” used to vaccinate people without their knowledge or consent.

Gates, Fauci and their Rockefeller Foundation comrades are racing against time to create an election year virus and place the population on lockdown in order to steal the 2024 election.

But we have studied the enemy and we understand their modus operandi.